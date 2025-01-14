Projected Lineups for Senators vs Islanders – 1/14/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the New York Islanders tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (21-18-3) at ISLANDERS (17-18-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig
Matthew Highmore– Zack Ostapchuk — Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Leevi Merilainen
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Maxence Guenette
Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Michael Amadio (concussion), David Perron (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body)
Status report
Jensen did not take part in the Senators morning skate Tuesday, but will play.
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Brock Nelson — Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri
Anthony Duclair — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Casey Cizikas
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Pierre Engvall
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Isaiah George — Noah Dobson
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield
Marcus Hogberg
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: None
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Simon Holmstrom (upper body), Hudson Fasching (upper body), Alexander Romanov (upper body)
Status report
George is expected to return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Sorokin, who missed a 2-1 win at the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday because of illness, isn’t completely healthy but will back up Hogberg, who made 21 saves Saturday.
