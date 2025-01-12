Islanders Defeat Utah in Low Scoring Affair

On Saturday night, the Utah Hockey Club played the second half of a back-to-back as they hosted the New York Islanders at the Delta Center. While both teams have struggled recently, both won their most recent games going into Saturday night’s contest.

Game Recap

This was Connor Ingram’s first start since returning from some time off to take care of himself and his family. The Islanders would test him early in the first period, outshooting Utah 13-5 and having nine scoring chances, while Utah only managed one at the other end.

Ingram made 13 saves, three on high-danger shots, while holding the Islanders scoreless in the first period and Utah in the game while their skaters tried to find their legs after playing last night.

Despite getting dominated throughout the entire first period, Utah would come out in the second and open the scoring just over one minute into the period. Nick Schmaltz scored for Utah, his eighth of the season and second in as many games.

Schmaltz gets his eight of the season to give Utah a 1-0 lead over the Islanders.



But can we talk about Cooley? Just slicing and dicing the Islanders up tonight. So much of what he does helps Utah put the puck in the net.pic.twitter.com/ef0ZcE441I — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) January 12, 2025

This was the period’s only goal, and Utah would carry a 1-0 lead into the final period. After being dominated in the first by Utah, they found their legs in the second period. They had 12 scoring chances to the Islanders’ five while having four more high-danger chances than the Islanders in the period.

Utah’s lead would not last long in the third period. Brock Nelson scored the tying goal three minutes into the period. Unlike the first two periods, the rest of the third was low-event hockey, but Utah and the Islanders traded chances in the third.

Ultimately, Mathew Barzal scored the game-winning goal for the Islanders with less than two minutes remaining, beating a scrambling Ingram who could not locate the puck in front of the net.

MAT BARZAL SCORES THE GAME WINNER WITH 1:25 REMAINING! 👏 pic.twitter.com/SmMbhl2Xgl — NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2025

With the win, the Islanders swept a three-game road trip and are starting to get back in the playoff conversation. Utah has lost nine of their last 11 games on home ice. The Islanders are climbing, and Utah is spiralling; both teams are back in action on Tuesday night. Utah will look to turn it around against the Montreal Canadiens on home ice, and the Islanders have a big matchup against the Ottawa Senators, who are also fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.