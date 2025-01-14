Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Devils – 1/14/25

The Florida Panthers take on the New Jersey Devils tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (25-16-3) at DEVILS (26-15-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling — Dmitry Kulikov
Niko Mikkola — Nate Schmidt
Tobias Bjornfot — Uvis Balinskis
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed)
Status report
Knight will start after Bobrovsky made 25 saves in a 4-3 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday; that will be the only lineup change for the Panthers. … Ekblad will miss his third straight game, but Florida coach Paul Maurice said on Monday he was hopeful the defenseman would return against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)
Status report
The Devils held an optional morning skate Tuesday; coach Sheldon Keefe said there are a few game-time decisions, but did not specify what they would be.
