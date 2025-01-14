Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Devils – 1/14/25

The Florida Panthers take on the New Jersey Devils tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (25-16-3) at DEVILS (26-15-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling — Dmitry Kulikov
Niko Mikkola — Nate Schmidt
Tobias Bjornfot — Uvis Balinskis

Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed)

Status report

Knight will start after Bobrovsky made 25 saves in a 4-3 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday; that will be the only lineup change for the Panthers. … Ekblad will miss his third straight game, but Florida coach Paul Maurice said on Monday he was hopeful the defenseman would return against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)

Status report

The Devils held an optional morning skate Tuesday; coach Sheldon Keefe said there are a few game-time decisions, but did not specify what they would be.

