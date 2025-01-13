Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Flyers – 1/13/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (25-15-3) at FLYERS (18-20-5)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling — Dmitry Kulikov

Niko Mikkola — Nate Schmidt

Tobias Bjornfot — Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed)

Status report

Ekblad will miss at least the next two games, including Tuesday at the New Jersey Devils. Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he’s hopeful the defenseman will be available against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Olle Lycksell — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov

Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Joel Farabee, Aleksei Kolosov

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

Flyers coach John Tortorella said there could be some lineup changes based on the health of certain players.

