Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Blackhawks – 1/13/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (20-14-7) at BLACKHAWKS (14-27-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, Prime, TVAS-D
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Rory Kerins — Yegor Sharangovich — Jakob Pelletier
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie
Injured: Connor Zary (knee)
Status report:
Kerins will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Saturday. He had 34 points (21 goals, 13 assists) in 34 AHL games … Duehr will play after leaving in the third period of a 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday following a hit from Kyle Burroughs
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Flames’ 2-1 Win Over Kings
- Senators Should Acquire Flames’ Kuzmenko
- Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Flames – 1/11/25
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno
Colton Dach — Frank Nazar — Lukas Reichel
Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Patrick Maroon
Alec Martinez — Seth Jones
Alec Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan — Wyatt Kaiser
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin)
Status report:
Brodie, a defenseman, will be scratched for the first time since Nov. 6. Kaiser will play after being scratched for a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. … Murphy, a defenseman, was on the ice before the morning skate; he remains week to week.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Blackhawks’ 4-3 Loss to Oilers
- Blackhawks Top 5 “Tool Belt” Celebrations From 1st Half
- Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Blackhawks – 1/11/25