Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Blackhawks – 1/13/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (20-14-7) at BLACKHAWKS (14-27-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, Prime, TVAS-D

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Rory Kerins — Yegor Sharangovich — Jakob Pelletier

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie

Injured: Connor Zary (knee)

Status report:

Kerins will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Saturday. He had 34 points (21 goals, 13 assists) in 34 AHL games … Duehr will play after leaving in the third period of a 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday following a hit from Kyle Burroughs

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno

Colton Dach — Frank Nazar — Lukas Reichel

Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Patrick Maroon

Alec Martinez — Seth Jones

Alec Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Nolan Allan — Wyatt Kaiser

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin)

Status report:

Brodie, a defenseman, will be scratched for the first time since Nov. 6. Kaiser will play after being scratched for a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. … Murphy, a defenseman, was on the ice before the morning skate; he remains week to week.

