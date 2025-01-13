Pundit Confidently Reports Maple Leafs Don’t Have Interest in Sabres’ Dylan Cozens

The Toronto Maple Leafs have found themselves having a strong season and seem poised to have a deep playoff run if they can continue their solid play. While reports have been circulating for a while that they would like to add a centre to their lineup in hopes of spreading out their offensive power and moving John Tavares to the wing, they haven’t made a move quite yet. However, they do have just under two months before the 2025 Trade Deadline giving them plenty of time before they have to make a decision. In a recent segment from a pundit from Daily Faceoff, Frank Seravalli, he confidently reported that the Maple Leafs do not have any interest in acquiring Buffalo Sabres’ Dylan Cozens, taking one possible fit off the board as it seems as though they may look for a more cost-effective addition.

Related: Insider Names 7 Realistic Options for Maple Leafs at Centre

There were reports that the Maple Leafs were interested in bringing in a centre with term, which opened up a conversation for fans to suggest Cozens as a potential option considering his contract is extended through the 2029-30 season. However, his $7.1 million cap hit would have been tough to acquire without the team moving out some money and strong future assets, so the possibility was more of a dream. Trusted insider Elliotte Friedman suggested that while the Maple Leafs would prefer to add a centre with term, it may not be a possibility considering their need to re-sign a couple of pending free agents. Either way, it seems as though Cozens is off the table.

With Dylan Cozens Out, Who Are Some Other Options?

Cozens, who is 23 years old, was drafted by the Sabres in the first round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft at 7th overall after an offensive breakout with the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League (WHL) where he scored 34 goals and added 50 assists for 84 points. He returned to the Hurricanes for the 2019-20 season and did even better offensively scoring 38 goals and adding 47 assists for 85 points through 51 games. The 2020-21 season was his rookie campaign in the NHL, where he scored four goals and added nine assists for 13 points through 41 games.

Dylan Cozens, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Since then, he has maintained a strong two-way game and had solid offensive production with the Sabres, establishing himself as an elite centre who could be a solidified first-line forward on a contending team. Through 323 career games with the Sabres, he has scored 75 goals and added 112 assists for 187 points which comes out to a 0.58 points-per-game average. Unfortunately, with him off the table, the Maple Leafs will have to pivot to other options.

A few other options around the league include Scott Laughton, Nick Bjugstad, and Yanni Gourde, who are all cost-effective additions and play a strong two-way style of hockey. The Maple Leafs don’t have the cap space to consider making a move for a centre that makes a lot of money annually, so they may have to settle with someone who can play a depth role but can be trusted to move up in the lineup if called upon. At the end of the day, it seems like the Maple Leafs trading for a centre is a matter of time considering the amount of reporting surrounding their interest in doing so. However, it doesn’t seem like Cozens will be the player they bring in.

As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.