Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Oilers – 1/13/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (24-11-5) at OILERS (26-13-3)

9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot — Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Andreas Englund — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich

Scratched: Samuel Helenius, Akil Thomas

Injured: Joel Edmundson (upper body)

Status report

Edmundson, a defenseman, has been practicing with the Kings but won’t play.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Kasperi Kapanen — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard|
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Josh Brown

Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner

Injured: None

Status report

Each team is expected to use 11 forwards and seven defensemen; Brown would replace Ryan, a forward, for the Oilers.

