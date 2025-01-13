Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Oilers – 1/13/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (24-11-5) at OILERS (26-13-3)
9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot — Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Andreas Englund — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Samuel Helenius, Akil Thomas
Injured: Joel Edmundson (upper body)
Status report
Edmundson, a defenseman, has been practicing with the Kings but won’t play.
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Kasperi Kapanen — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard|
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Josh Brown
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner
Injured: None
Status report
Each team is expected to use 11 forwards and seven defensemen; Brown would replace Ryan, a forward, for the Oilers.
