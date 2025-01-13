Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Oilers – 1/13/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (24-11-5) at OILERS (26-13-3)

9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot — Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Andreas Englund — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Samuel Helenius, Akil Thomas

Injured: Joel Edmundson (upper body)

Status report

Edmundson, a defenseman, has been practicing with the Kings but won’t play.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Kasperi Kapanen — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard|

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Josh Brown

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner

Injured: None

Status report

Each team is expected to use 11 forwards and seven defensemen; Brown would replace Ryan, a forward, for the Oilers.

