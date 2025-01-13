Catching Up With Promising Devils Prospect, Herman Träff

In the third round of the 2024 Draft, the New Jersey Devils selected Swedish winger Herman Träff. He turned 19 on New Year’s Eve and has already found success playing in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), Sweden’s highest level of pro hockey.

The 6-foot-3, 216-pound winger is not afraid to get involved physically, often scoring his goals in and around the blue paint. Despite very limited ice time playing for HV71 in the SHL, he’s scored seven points in 19 games, a per-game pace comparable with some first-round picks in the same draft class.

He cracked the roster for Team Sweden at the World Junior Championships (WJC) in Ottawa, scoring two goals on his birthday against the Czechs. It will be music to Devils fans’ ears that they were both power-play goals, one with a wicked wrist shot and the other by crashing the net.

While Sweden unfortunately fell to Czechia in the bronze medal game, The Hockey Writers caught up with Träff afterwards. Here are some key quotes.

On Making Team Sweden

“I mean, it means a lot,” Träff said. “(There’s) many good players in my country, and I’m just happy to be a part of this group.”

On Two Birthday Goals vs. Czechia

“We had a good time with the team after, and of course, it was a great (feeling), to score two goals on my birthday. I was super happy.”

Connection with Devils & Season in Sweden

Träff said the Devils wished him luck heading into the WJC. Then he spoke about his pro season: “It’s been good. Good games in HV71, and good coaches and good practices,”

At one point, he was on loan for three games to the Nybro Vikings (Hockeyallsvenskan, Sweden’s second-tier league), where he notched a goal and an assist. “I felt like when I came home (to HV71) after that, I was flying. So that was really good for me and my career, to get more playing time, find more confidence in my game, and (continue to) play against men,” he said.

Herman Träff, New Jersey Devils (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Any Plans to Come to North America Yet?

“No, (right now) I’m just going 100% with this team, then we will see how it’s going to be in the future.”

Does Träff Follow the NHL Devils?

“Yeah, a little bit,” he said. “I love the team. I love the people there I met that week (at Development Camp). They have really good coaches and (I made) new friends. I stay in good contact with my friend Kasper Pikkarainen from Finland. I’m looking forward for the summer to come back and be there again.”

Any Other Devils Prospects He’s Close To?

“It was a lot of guys (at Development Camp). (I) talked much with (Anton) Silayev. I hope he’s a little bit better in English now,” Träff said lightheartedly. “But yeah, it was fun to meet him.”

Thoughts on Devils Fans

The Devils opened a couple days of Development Camp up to their season ticket holders. “Yeah, it was fun,” he said. “You know, really good fans, and you can see they love hockey.”

Look Up to Any Current Devils Players? (+ Shocking Fact)

“I would say Jack Hughes or Jesper Bratt…I watched (Bratt) a little bit when I was a kid. I know when he played in Allsvenskan, he played with a lot of confidence, and I like his game. He’s so fast, and I mean, he’s so skilled too, and also that he’s from Sweden.”

So, THW asked Träff how old he was when Bratt played pro there. “I don’t remember,” Traff said. “I was young, so I don’t know.”

After looking it up, Träff was eight, nine and ten years old when Bratt played parts of three pro seasons for AIK in the Allsvenskan. It seems like almost yesterday that Bratt made his NHL debut.

On His Physicality

“It means a lot to win (many) more pucks when you use your body,” he said. “Yeah, I’m (always) trying to play physical and use my size.”

Plans for Rest of the Season

“We’re just going home now and then we’re going to play with HV71 again,” he said. “Of course, this sucks to take fourth place (at the WJC), so (I’ll) just take it easy tonight and be with the group. Then take the next step with HV71.”

Träff‘s NHL Future

Träff looked confident throughout the WJC, often helping create long shifts in the offensive zone by using his forechecking skill and physical strength. While his ceiling is probably a middle-sixer in the NHL, he can fulfill a role similar to Stefan Noesen, where he’s a menace on the power play.

If you’re a Devils fan, keep an eye on Träff. Elite Prospects’ 2024 Draft Guide said, “Träff forechecks with pace and intensity. He hits and works to get the puck back. And he takes the puck to the net every chance he gets. When in doubt, he bets on his size and strength and mobility. Not only is he already fast for a 6-foot-3 player, but he hits most of the right notes in his posture. His knees bend at the right angle and advance past his toes and his back conserves the appropriate angle with the ice.”

It could be a few years before Träff makes the jump to North America, likely to the Utica Comets (American Hockey League) first. But once he does, he could become very valuable to the Devils.