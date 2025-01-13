Jets’ Hellebuyck Named NHL’s First Star of the Week After 300th Win

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been named the NHL’s first star of the week for the week ending Jan. 12.

The 31-year-old went 2-0-0 in his two starts, allowed only two goals, posted a .960 save percentage, and captured a shutout. His first win of the week, a 26-save performance against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 7, was his 300th-career victory. He then made 22 saves to blank the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 11.

Connor Hellebuyck (@NHLJets), Jordan Staal (@Canes) and Patrick Kane (@DetroitRedWings) have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Jan. 12.#NHLStats: https://t.co/qtBGXT7oMa pic.twitter.com/Vjgqs3imUg — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 13, 2025

Hellebuyck, who will backstop the U.S. Four Nations Face-Off squad next month, is having an outstanding season in Winnipeg’s crease, owning a 26-6-2 record, 2.02 goals against average, .928 save percentage, six shutouts, and 25.8 goals saved above expected. He is not only the heavy favourite to repeat as the Vezina Trophy winner (which would be his third) but is also garnering chatter for the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league’s most valuable player. FanDuel Sportsbook currently ranks him fifth in the Hart race.

Hellebuyck was also named the NHL’s first star of the week for the week ending Nov. 10 and the third star of the month for November, 2024.

The Jets are back in action Tuesday in the sixth game of a season-long eight-game homestand when they welcome the Vancouver Canucks to Canada Life Centre.