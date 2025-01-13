Devils’ Mid-Season Report: 5 Factors to Maintain Playoff Spot

After the first half of the season, the New Jersey Devils have emerged as a dark horse in the Eastern Conference. Following a dreadful campaign in 2023-24, general manager Tom Fitzgerald set the team up for success with offseason acquisitions to address their shortcomings.

The Devils have made it clear that they are playoff contenders, starting with back-to-back wins at the Global Series in Prague. Since then, they have become an increasingly quick, physical, and determined team.

Ranked near the top of the Metropolitan Division, New Jersey has 56 points thanks to solid defense, goaltending, and special teams. So far, this team is reminiscent of their 2022-23 counterpart, which set a 52-win franchise record. Here’s a mid-season report on everything that’s gone right and what needs some improvement as the Devils attempt to clinch a playoff berth.

Devils Goaltending Greatness

Jacob Markstrom has all the qualities of an elite starting goalie, in stark contrast to last season. He seems to be making highlight-reel saves in every game, and his hard work has not gone unnoticed. Since acquiring him from the Calgary Flames in June, Markstrom has recorded a .911 save percentage (SV%) and is tied for second in wins with a 21-8-3 record.

Surprise, surprise…



Jacob Markstrom with yet ANOTHER unreal save 😱 pic.twitter.com/aZHNS5e0jC — NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2025

This season, he has made 162 high-danger saves, which puts him in the 89th percentile among NHL goalies. Markstrom also has a 1.09 goal differential in 60 minutes of play, compared to the league’s 0.12 average.

He has been a monumental part of the Devils’ success this season and has become a Vezina Trophy favorite. He earned recognition last week against the Seattle Kraken when the NHL awarded him all three spots for ‘Play of the Night.’ The Devils are a far cry from the team that finished last season with the league’s sixth-worst goaltending, and Markstrom’s role cannot be understated.

Johnathan Kovacevic: Unlikely Hero

Johnathan Kovacevic is this season’s unsung hero so far. Playing a key role on the Devils’ blue line, it’s hard to believe that the team only surrendered a 2026 fourth-round pick to acquire him during the offseason. Paired with Jonas Siegenthaler, he has made a positive impact and established himself as a top-four defenseman.

Kovacevic leads the team with a plus-15 rating and ranks third in points among Devils defensemen. He has scored 12 points and is on pace to reach 22 points this season, which would be a career-high. He has a 58.33 goals for percentage (GF%) and has helped create 123 high-danger scoring chances. With 57 hits and 59 blocked shots, Kovacevic has helped the team’s new-and-improved physical game.

He has been an exceptional shutdown defenseman, and the Devils’ goalie tandem has a 92.83 save percentage (SV%) when Kovacevic is on the ice. Combined with his penalty kill success, he has become an all-around stellar defenseman. Management should re-sign him after an outstanding performance this season.

Devils’ Special Teams Dominate

Part of what makes the Devils so dangerous is their special teams. The team’s power play ranks third in the NHL with a 28.3% success rate, while their penalty kill ranks eighth. The Devils have the talent to back up their power play and penalty kill, but they must find a way to keep executing in high-pressure situations.

New Jersey Devils celebrate a goal (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The power play has been hit or miss recently, scoring just five goals in their last ten games. But the Devils made sure to end their power play drought Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Stefan Noesen scored the game-winning goal in overtime, which was the perfect redemption after a devastating loss to the New York Rangers.

The Devils’ penalty kill has also been an important factor in their success. With an 82.5% success rate, they have shut down their opponents and limited scoring chances. The team also ranks in the 90th percentile in neutral zone time on the penalty kill. As it stands, their high-powered special teams units should be a big advantage in the playoffs.

Devils Veterans Raise the Bar

Noesen and Ondrej Palat have stepped up their game with 47 combined points this season. Reuniting with Noesen during the offseason was the right call since his playmaking abilities continue to benefit the team. He is on pace to score 51 points and surpass the 30-goal mark, both would be new career highs.

With 17 goals, including eight on the power play, Noesen has been crucial for the Devils. He has become a reliable goal scorer, which the team needed in their bottom six. In a recent interview, Jack Hughes praised his netfront presence, as well as how Noesen can turn a broken play into a scoring opportunity.

After netting the opening goal against the Lightning, Palat became the eighth Devil to hit the 10-goal mark this season. He is also in the middle of a three-game point streak, scoring six goals and four assists in the last month. He has earned his spot on the first line alongside Hughes and Jesper Bratt, improving significantly since the start of the season to a 54.2 on-ice goals percentage. Palat is also crucial in creating high-risk scoring chances, and the Devils have scored 13 high-danger goals with him on the ice.

Noesen and Palat have been instrumental to the team’s success, and they will lead the Devils’ playoff momentum during the second half of the season.

Can Jake Evans Improve Secondary Scoring?

Even with Noesen, the Devils need to shake up their bottom-six. Their third and fourth lines have gone ice-cold and have become a liability, especially while Erik Haula remains out with an ankle injury. Against the Lightning, the bottom-six managed only one shot on goal throughout the game.

In order to remain in a playoff spot, the Devils must improve their secondary scoring. According to reports, management has expressed interest in trading for Jake Evans from the Montreal Canadiens. The 28-year-old center would add depth to the roster with 10 goals and 13 assists this season – Evans’ 23 points are more than Nate Bastian, Tomas Tatar, and Curtis Lazar have combined.

Evans would offer a bottom-six upgrade who can kill penalties, take faceoffs, and score goals at even strength. Between injuries and a scoring drought, the Devils must make a change to keep their playoff hopes alive, and Evans could be the short-term answer they need.

Devils Playoff Push: Looking Ahead

The Devils had an impressive first half, but they need a better effort from their bottom six to maintain a playoff spot. While many things have gone right, they need to address their weaknesses. But with a spectacular starting goalie and a roster filled to the brim with offensive talent, the team could reach new heights during the postseason.