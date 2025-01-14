Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Lightning – 1/14/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (23-15-3) at BRUINS (21-19-5)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NESN, SN1, TVAS

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nick Paul

Mitchell Chaffee — Zemgus Girgensons — Mikey Eyssimont

Gage Goncalves — Luke Glendening — Cam Atkinson

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Cam Atkinson

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)

Status report

Finley, a forward, was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Tuesday but is not expected to play.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Vinni Lettieri

Oliver Wahlstrom — Matthew Poitras — Trent Frederic

Cole Koepke — John Beecher — Justin Brazeau

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Jordan Oesterle

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Callahan

Injured: Mark Kastelic (upper body), Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed), Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

McAvoy was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, retroactive to Saturday; the defenseman played 21:54 in a 4-3 overtime win at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. … Lindholm, a defenseman, was placed on long-term injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 12, and Kastelic was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Thursday. … Coyle, a forward, did not take part in the Bruins morning skate Tuesday and will be a game-time decision because of an illness. … Poitras will center Wahlstrom and Frederic. … Poitras and Callahan, a defenseman, each was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

