Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Senators – 1/16/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (29-10-5) at SENATORS (22-18-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Taylor Raddysh — Lars Eller — Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig
Matthew Highmore — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Donovan Sebrango — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Leevi Merilainen
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), David Perron (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body), Thomas Chabot (face)
Status report
Chabot, a defenseman who took an shot to the face by New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech in the first period of a 2-0 win Tuesday, is “just day to day,” coach Travis Green said. … Sebrango, who was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday, will make his NHL debut in Chabot’s place. … Amadio will return after missing 10 games with a concussion. … Sanderson and Jensen each missed the Ottawa morning skate Thurdsay but will play. … Perron skated in a regular jersey Thursday for the first time since being injured Nov. 23.
