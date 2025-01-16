Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Senators – 1/16/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (29-10-5) at SENATORS (22-18-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Taylor Raddysh — Lars Eller — Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson

Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette

Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig

Matthew Highmore — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Donovan Sebrango — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Leevi Merilainen

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), David Perron (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body), Thomas Chabot (face)

Status report

Chabot, a defenseman who took an shot to the face by New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech in the first period of a 2-0 win Tuesday, is “just day to day,” coach Travis Green said. … Sebrango, who was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday, will make his NHL debut in Chabot’s place. … Amadio will return after missing 10 games with a concussion. … Sanderson and Jensen each missed the Ottawa morning skate Thurdsay but will play. … Perron skated in a regular jersey Thursday for the first time since being injured Nov. 23.

