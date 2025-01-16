Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Devils – 1/16/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the New Jersey Devils tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Tomas Tatar

Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Brian Halonen

Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle), Stefan Noesen (illness)

Status report

Halonen, a forward, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said there is an illness going around the team, which will result in some game-time decisions.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — Max Domi — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Pontus Holmberg — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Connor Dewar

Morgan Rielly — Phillippe Myers

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Fraser Minten, Simon Benoit

Status report

Tavares, a center, is week to week and was placed on injured reserve after taking an awkward fall during practice Wednesday. … McCabe will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. … Minten, a forward, was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Stolarz skated prior to the Maple Leafs optional morning skate Thursday; the goalie has not played since Dec. 12.

