Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Devils – 1/16/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the New Jersey Devils tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (26-15-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (27-16-2)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSGSN2
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Tomas Tatar
Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Brian Halonen
Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle), Stefan Noesen (illness)
Status report
Halonen, a forward, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said there is an illness going around the team, which will result in some game-time decisions.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — Max Domi — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Pontus Holmberg — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Connor Dewar
Morgan Rielly — Phillippe Myers
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Fraser Minten, Simon Benoit
Status report
Tavares, a center, is week to week and was placed on injured reserve after taking an awkward fall during practice Wednesday. … McCabe will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. … Minten, a forward, was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Stolarz skated prior to the Maple Leafs optional morning skate Thursday; the goalie has not played since Dec. 12.
