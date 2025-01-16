Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Panthers – 1/16/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (20-19-4) at PANTHERS (26-16-3)
7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Ville Husso
Scratched: Tyler Motte
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Alex Lyon (upper body)
Status report:
Lyon, a goalie who has not played since Jan. 7, is on the trip and is expected to return soon, Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- Sharks End Red Wings’ 7-Game Win Streak With 6-3 Victory
- Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Red Wings – 1/14/25
- Red Wings Need to Clear Their Goalie Logjam
Panthers projected lineup
Matthew Tkachuk — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich
Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
Evan Rodrigues — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling — Dmitry Kulikov
Niko Mikkola — Nate Schmidt
Tobias Bjornfot — Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed)
Status report:
Ekblad will miss his fourth straight game and fifth in the past six; the defenseman could return for the opener of a four-game road trip at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. … Reinhart did not take part in the Florida morning skate Thursday but will play. … Tkachuk, normally a right wing, will start at left wing on the Panthers’ top line.
Latest for THW:
- Panthers Defeat Devils in Shootout, 2-1
- Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Devils – 1/14/25
- Noah Cates’ 2-Goal Game Leads Flyers to Important Win Over Panthers