Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Panthers – 1/16/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren

Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Ville Husso

Scratched: Tyler Motte

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Alex Lyon (upper body)

Status report:

Lyon, a goalie who has not played since Jan. 7, is on the trip and is expected to return soon, Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Thursday.

Latest for THW:

Panthers projected lineup

Matthew Tkachuk — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich

Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

Evan Rodrigues — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling — Dmitry Kulikov

Niko Mikkola — Nate Schmidt

Tobias Bjornfot — Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed)

Status report:

Ekblad will miss his fourth straight game and fifth in the past six; the defenseman could return for the opener of a four-game road trip at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. … Reinhart did not take part in the Florida morning skate Thursday but will play. … Tkachuk, normally a right wing, will start at left wing on the Panthers’ top line.

Latest for THW: