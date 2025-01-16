Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Blue Jackets – 1/16/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (14-26-6) at BLUE JACKETS (21-17-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Will Smith
Barclay Goodrow — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea
Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Jan Rutta
Alexandar Georgiev
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Henry Thrun
Injured: Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanacek (upper body), Klim Kostin (lower body)
Status report
The Sharks, who held an optional morning skate Thursday, are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 6-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Sean Monahan (wrist)
Status report
The Blue Jackets will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. … Sillinger and Del Bel Belluz will switch lines.
