How Sheldon Keefe Revived the Devils’ Spirit



When the New Jersey Devils announced that they found their new head coach in Sheldon Keefe, fans everywhere rejoiced, as the team finally had secured a big fish. The most coveted head coach available in the summer of 2024, Keefe was let go by his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and was looking to cement his skills into a team that could use it. The Devils were in need of a new dynamic coach, someone that could unlock the true potential of their young stars and finally label them as playoff contenders. Keefe fit that mold, which is exactly what the team was looking for.

Compete, Commit, Connect

This slogan lines the walls of the Devils locker room, and in many different ways, signifies this new era that Keefe is leading with this team. The new structure in the locker room focuses on accountability for all, something that Keefe has mentioned is important to this team’s overall success.

Every player in the locker room is accountable for their play, which has been allowing their individual skills to shine so far this season. During the rough stretch of games after the Christmas break, Keefe let his team know that they each had to perform better and play up to the expectations that had been put in place. Every team has rough stretches, but the confidence that he has in his players allows for the morale to be at a consistent high, while still having constant accountability checks after tough stretches of games.

Sheldon Keefe, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The everyday accountability checks on each other is something that the Devils didn’t have in the previous regime, with former head coach Lindy Ruff having a different coaching style, as well as teams that failed to live up to expectations. With Keefe, the team is much stronger and has been playing to an identity that includes more physical play, standing up for each other, and prioritizing defense. Conforming to this has allowed for chemistry to flow on the ice, and has seen an increase in the team’s offensive and defensive statistics so far this season.

The All Around Game

Throughout his tenure on the team, superstar Jack Hughes has maintained a purely offensive play style to his game. Always on the top unit powerplay, never on the penalty kill. Accountability has been at the forefront of Keefe’s message this season, but the depths of his style have focused on the defensive aspect of his top players’ games. Hughes, along with Jesper Bratt, have seen increased defensive play time in tight games, as well as the penalty kill. In a recent interview with The Athletic, Keefe discussed how he wants the team to be at the top of the league in the major categories, and how it can propel them to higher ceilings (from ‘Sheldon Keefe on what really held the Maple Leafs back-and how it can help the Devils,’ The Athletic, Dec. 10, 2024).

“You want to be top 10 in as many categories as you can. Goals for, we’re in top 10. Goals against, we’re in top 10. Power play. Penalty kill, we’ve been hovering there. Goaltending, as a tandem. Our expected goals is strong both ways. Even on the physical side, which we want to get better at, we’re right at the top of the league in hits, we’re top of the league in fighting majors.”

In these areas, Keefe is hitting all the right buttons. The overall game has increased, the performance is high-level, and the spirit is off the charts. He has excelled at focusing on the on-ice aspects, which in turn has made the team believe in themselves and increase the morale to an all-time high.

Vibes At An All-Time High

With the focus shifted to locker room mentality and on-ice accountability, the vibes in the Devils’ locker room are poised to be off the charts. Keefe has convinced the team to buy into his vision, and it has been working out for the better so far this season. The bonding and comradery are nothing like the team has seen in recent years. Keefe has single-handedly made this group of players come together and start believing in themselves again.

























