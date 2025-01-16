Is Devils Prospect Simon Nemec Frustrated in AHL?

Wednesday night was one to remember for New Jersey Devils defenseman and 2022 second-overall pick Simon Nemec, who notched a whopping five points for the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL).

He’s now up to 16 points in 23 games since arriving to the last-place Comets, along with a plus-3 rating despite their minus-31 goal differential. However, a recently translated interview with Slovak reporter Tomáš Prokop of Denník Šport shows that the losing and overall grind of the AHL may be catching up to Nemec, after he spent 60 games in the NHL last season.

In the interview, Prokop brought up David Jiricek, who was unhappy while playing in the AHL for Columbus and got traded. He asked if Nemec had similar thoughts. Nemec replied, “It’s hard to say, it’s still too early to request a trade. If this situation continues, it will have to be addressed, but for now, this is how it stands.”

Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Furthermore, Nemec added, “Sometimes it feels like NHL games were easier compared to AHL. The farm league is really tough, with grinding, battling (…) I believe I’ve proven multiple times that I belong in the NHL. I just have to wait for another chance and grab it when it comes.”

That’s a reasonable assertion, as the amenities and lifestyles of an NHL vs. AHL life are worlds different. It can’t be easy to get used to the luxury – five-star cuisine, first-class flights, etc…and then have to go back to long bus rides, barely filled arenas, and so on.

It certainly doesn’t seem like Nemec is at a boiling point, but it’s easy to understand why he could be a tad frustrated. Later in the interview, he added, “It’s a business, but on the other hand, right now I can’t remember any number two draft pick that went to the farm for a third year.”

With that being said, it’s hard to argue that change is warranted in New Jersey, no matter how well Nemec has been performing in Utica. MoneyPuck says that out of 54 NHL defensive pairings to play 350-plus minutes, the Devils’ three groups rank 3rd, 11th and 13th in expected goals percentage (xG%). As a whole, they allow 2.50 goals per game, good for fourth in the NHL.

Nemec also seemed to think that being sent down and getting AHL playing time was better than being scratched in the NHL, saying, “During morning skate, it was frustrating looking at teammates who can play but you can’t jump in.”

He also confirmed that general manager Tom Fitzgerald sat him down and explained that, “he didn’t want me to sit in the stands in the NHL, and would rather me go play in the AHL (…) he told me I’ll improve.”

It’s going to be an interesting situation to follow, especially once a now-injured Seamus Casey gets back in the mix. Nemec also touched on that, saying, “It’s not a rivalry between (me and Casey), everyone wants to get better.”

While a then 19-year-old Nemec showed flashes of being a great NHLer last season, the reality is he was (and still is) a raw talent. He had 19 points in 60 games to go along with a minus-7 rating. Rono Hockey’s data says he was in the bottom 25% of league defensive impact. And it’s also important to note he may not have been called up at all if it weren’t for Dougie Hamilton’s season-ending injury.

And this season, prior to being sent down, he certainly took a step backwards. In just nine games, the Devils were out-chanced 65-48 with Nemec on the ice, and the opposition had 15 more high-danger chances (15-30). His 33.69 xG% remains the worst of any skater New Jersey has suited up this season (via Natural Stat Trick). He had just one point (a secondary assist) in those games.

Devils Have a Logjam

It almost seemed inevitable that the Devils’ defensive logjam was bound to cause an issue at some point, but it’s a good problem to have. Do they extend Johnathan Kovacevic? Do they trade Casey, or even maybe consider converting him to forward? Do they forgo someone like Kovacevic to trust Nemec as the long-term solution? Or somehow manage their assets to make two, or maybe even all three fit?

There are a lot of questions that will need to be answered at some point. Let us know in the comments what you think the Devils’ best course of action is.