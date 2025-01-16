3 Takeaways From the Sirens 3-2 Shootout Win Over the Frost

The New York Sirens hosted the Minnesota Frost on Jan. 15 for the pair’s fourth meeting in the 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. New York has won two of the last three, with the Frost winning one. It was the Sirens who were victorious once again, defeating the Frost 3-2 in a shootout.

Fillier’s Last Second Goal

The score was 1-1 heading into the third period. The Frost were able to score their second goal halfway into the third period. The pressure was on for the Sirens. With just 61 seconds left on the clock, they were able to tie the game to force it into overtime.

Sarah Fillier received a pass from the blue line to where she was at the faceoff dot. She took a shot, but the puck banked off of Abby Roque’s skate. There was a mad scramble to get a hold of the puck. Fillier, Roque, and Elle Hartje were all in front of the net, vying for a shot at the puck and making sure that the Frost did not get a hold of it. Ultimately, Fillier prevailed in the mad dash, scoring the game-tying goal.

Originally, the goal was credited to Hartje, because it was unclear who had taken the shot on net with the commotion. However, the officials then credited the goal to Fillier after watching the replay.

If it weren’t for this, the Frost would have most likely taken the win in regulation time. Thanks to her goal, it forced the game to go into overtime, and then finally the shootout. Fillier is a large part of the reason why the Sirens were able to take away two points from this game instead of one.

7-Round Shootout to Determine the Winner

Since neither team scored a goal in overtime, it was necessary for a shootout to determine the overall winner. The first player up for the challenge was Noora Tulus. She skated up towards Maddie Rooney and tried to fake her out, but she was quicker and made a pad save.

Noora Tulus, New York Sirens (Photo by Nala Burton/The PWHL)

Britta Curl took the first shot of the night for the Frost and scored. Alex Carpenter was up next for the Sirens. She sped up to the goal, slowing down once she got in front. She let a shot fly, where it hit the crossbar and went into the back of the net. Fillier was up next, attempting to break the tie. Rooney denied that chance.

Schroeder denied the last two Frost attempts, and Jessie Eldridge was ready to bring this up in the Sirens’ favor. She skated up towards the goal. She took a shot from the left side and banked it into the net. This put the Sirens up 2-1 in the shootout. On the fifth attempt for the Sirens, Ella Shelton lost control of the puck and was unable to get a shot on goal.

Taylor Heise was up next for the Frost. She put the puck into the net, keeping the Frost’s chances alive. Carpenter took a second shot attempt in the shootout, but ultimately came up short. The Frost were unable to score in the sixth round, and it all came down to the seventh.

Eldridge, with her second shot in the shootout, put the puck into the net to take home the win for the Sirens. This shootout made some PWHL history. This was the first time a game ever went to a seven-round shootout. In the NHL, shootouts take three rounds. In the PWHL, the shootout is typically five rounds.

For the second game in a row, Eldridge was the overtime hero for the Sirens.

Schroeder Continues to Excel

Corinne Schroeder has had an excellent season so far, and she doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Unfortunately, her shutout streak came to an end. With an impressive time of 178:15, this is an incredible feat that should be celebrated. During this time, she stopped a total of 73 shots in the four games that this timeframe covered.

In this game alone, Schroeder stopped a total of 28 shots that came from the Frost. She earned a save percentage of .933. Excluding her shutouts, this is her second-highest save percentage this season. Her highest was earned against the Montreal Victoire on Dec. 4, where she earned a save percentage of .966.

So far this season, Schroeder has recorded six wins. Throughout the entirety of last season, she recorded only seven wins. She is already on track to perform better than she did last season. There’s a very clear reason why Schroeder is the starting goalie for the Sirens. She continues to prove that through her performances each game.

Next Games

The Frost will continue their road trip, where they will face off against the Victoire on Jan. 17. The Sirens get a little bit of a break. Their next game will not be until Jan. 25, when they travel to face off against the Toronto Sceptres.