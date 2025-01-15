Ducks Second-Half Players to Watch: Jackson LaCombe

The Anaheim Ducks officially began their second half of the 2024-25 campaign last Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers (Jan. 11). It was Cutter Gauthier’s first visit to the city and franchise he requested a trade from before ever playing an NHL game. Suffice to say, it didn’t go well.

It was the second straight game they surrendered six goals. However, they stormed back and defeated the Carolina Hurricanes (Jan. 12), an Eastern Conference contender, in overtime the following day. With two assists, Jackson LaCombe was a key player in the win and is one of a few Ducks who will be worth following as the season continues. Here is why.

LaCombe Climbed the Defensive Depth Chart Amid Steep Competition

There likely weren’t many people before the season that expected LaCombe to occupy a major role on the blue line, especially when you consider how crowded it was when training camp began. The Ducks re-signed LaCombe in the offseason and acquired Brian Dumoulin to complement veterans Cam Fowler, Urho Vakanaainen, and Radko Gudas. And that’s before you work in Olen Zellweger, Tristan Luneau, and Pavel Mintyukov, who were expected to steal the spotlight among the young defensemen.

Given that traffic jam, many of us at The Hockey Writers wrote that eventually, something was going to give, either in the form of trades, demotions, or irregular play for some players. Well, all of that has happened, creating quite the compelling competition for ice time and high-value opportunities.

The Fowler trade, regression of Mintyukov in his second season, and demotion of Luneau have created opportunities on the left side of the blue line and on special teams that LaCombe has taken advantage of more than any other defenseman. The Vaakanainen and Jacob Trouba swap didn’t minimize any opportunities for him either, as Trouba and LaCombe are completely different players. Then, of course, there’s the need for someone from the crop to become a true top-pairing defenseman. LaCombe has made the most out of the opportunities created by this player movement in Anaheim.

Better Play Has Helped LaCombe Stand Out

Last season, LaCombe had moments where he demonstrated his ability to skate and see the ice well, but by and large, he struggled to remain responsible in his own end, not unlike most Ducks defenders, and finished second-worst on the team in plus/minus at minus-24. After all, the University of Minnesota Golden Gopher was thrown to the wolves last season, often forced to play outside of his role and against the best forwards. He took that experience into the offseason with the intent to harness and learn from it. It certainly paid off.

Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He has completely reversed course through his 36 games played this season. He has more points in those games (eight goals, 12 assists) than he did in the 71 he played in 2023-24 (two goals, 15 assists). He plays with poise and confidence, both when he is carrying the puck and when he is defending. He is older (24) and more physically mature than his Ducks counterparts (Zellweger and Mintyukov are 21), which combined with his 6-foot-2 frame allows him to be more of a presence defensively. His 20 points are eight clear of the next closest defenseman and sit tied for fourth in Ducks team scoring, alongside Gauthier. The strong play and consistent contributions, not to mention his discipline (two minor penalties all season), have earned him the second-most playing time of any Ducks skater. He has become a high-value player that will continue to get these minutes.

Bold Prediction: He Will Finish 2024-25 as Ducks’ Best Defenseman and Top 3 in Team Scoring

Assuming LaCombe does get those minutes, why wouldn’t he finish the season as the Ducks’ top defenseman? Taken a step further, why wouldn’t he be able to continue his scoring pace and finish near the top of the team in total scoring? Assuming the Ducks’ overall scoring pace stays the same and no other player goes on a second-half tear (though that would be nice), LaCombe should be able to reach the 35–40-point scoring clip which would be superb for a second-season defenseman on an offensively challenged team. That would also put him near the top in team scoring. Troy Terry looks as if he’ll lead the team once again and projects to finish with 65 points, give or take. Beyond that, there are several players capable of filling out the top five. LaCombe’s offensive contributions so far suggest he is one of them.

LaCombe Has Been Biggest Surprise for Ducks So Far

LaCombe factored into the Ducks’ final two goals in the huge win over Carolina. His ability to contribute offensively without sacrificing responsible defending (he is a plus-3 in plus/minus) is a sign of his growth in a short time but also the potential he has to be a long-term defenseman for this club. It certainly makes head coach Greg Cronin and general manager Pat Verbeek’s jobs difficult, as they’ll have to continue creating opportunities for their young players to succeed while also determining who best fits into their vision for the team. Thus far, LaCombe has exceeded expectations and should be a joy to watch over the remainder of 2024-25.