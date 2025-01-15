Kraken Steal Win From Penguins With Late Comeback

On Tuesday night, we saw the Seattle Kraken match up with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time this season. This was an interconference matchup, but a somewhat interesting one, considering both teams underperformed in the first half of the season and are looking to turn it around in the back half.

Game Recap

The Kraken scored on a Chandler Stephenson shot early in the first period. The goal came just over two minutes in, and the puck went right through Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, who got a piece of Stephenson’s shot but let it squeak through, which led to the early deficit for the Penguins.

Seven minutes later, the Penguins would respond and tie the game on a goal from Philip Tomasino. The Penguins would dominate the remainder of the first period, outshooting the Kraken 16-2 and having nine high-danger chances while not allowing the Kraken to get any.

Despite the Penguins dominating the chances, the game would remain tied going into the intermission. However, the Penguins would take their first lead of the game on a great passing play that Bryan Rust finished off. This goal came while the refs waited to call a delayed penalty on the Kraken. Even with the Penguins, there was some concern as the penalty came when Sidney Crosby was cross-checked from behind and immediately went down the tunnel back to the locker room. However, he would return minutes later and continue taking regular shifts.

Bryan Rust finishes off the pretty passing setup from Karlsson and Malkin, 2-1 Penguins!#LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/K8OsnpixzP — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) January 15, 2025

This early goal for the Penguins would be the only one of the second period. Even though the Kraken fell behind in this period, they found their legs in the second and competed. Despite spending more time in the offensive zone, they still struggled to produce anything and went into the intermission with only two high-danger chances.

The Kraken would adjust in the third period. They tied the game at two eight minutes into the period on a goal from Jamie Oleksiak. The Kraken took a 3-2 lead 50 seconds after Eeli Tolvanen beat Jarry. Kappo Kakko then iced the game for the Kraken on an empty-net goal with a minute left.

we think this calls for some eeli tolvanen appreciation right about now !!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9ufe9VTdPF — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 15, 2025

While the Kraken came away with the win here, they probably won’t be happy with how they played here. The Penguins got 59.13% of the shot attempts, 60.87% of the scoring chances, 73.68% of the high-danger chances and 69.93% of the expected goals. The Penguins were let down by their goaltending again, as Jarry allowed 1.54 goals to be scored above expected. These two teams will match up again later in January, giving them a chance to get revenge for this game they probably should not have lost.