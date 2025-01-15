Canucks News & Rumors: Pettersson, Boeser, Hronek & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Canucks are open to trading their players, including Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller, to Western Conference teams. Additionally, an update on the organization’s contract negotiations with their top unrestricted free agents (UFA) Brock Boeser and Kevin Lankinen. Also, Filip Hronek returned to the lineup after being away since early December.

Canucks Open to Trading Within Western Conference

The Canucks continue to hold trade talks for Pettersson and Miller as the trade deadline nears. The organization is open to trading either one of its top-end centres to teams in the Western Conference.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

“One of the things the Canucks have indicated with both Pettersson and Miller is they’re not shying off interest from the Western Conference,” Elliotte Friedman said. “Teams from the West that have reached out have not been told no, that they would be unwilling to deal any particular player to any of those destinations.”

Both players are on the top of multiple trade boards, but a trade involving either isn’t guaranteed. The Canucks are fighting for a wild card spot with division rivals, the Calgary Flames, while the St. Louis Blues and Utah Hockey Club trail behind by two points.

Vancouver went 1-3-3 since the holiday break but secured a massive shutout win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, they followed it up with a 6-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on January 14. Despite the loss, the Canucks will likely hold on to both forwards and attempt to improve their roster in other ways.

If the team does decide to trade one of them, moving Miller instead of Pettersson makes far more sense. At 26 years old, Pettersson is younger and has long-term upside, while Miller, who turns 32 in March, represents a more logical trade candidate. Additionally, the return for Pettersson is unlikely to match the immense value he provides, whereas a trade involving Miller would likely bring back a substantial package.

The Canucks have two key UFAs this offseason in Boeser and Lankinen. Boeser is in the final year of his three-year, $19.5 million deal, while Lankinen, signed with the organization in the offseason to a one-year deal at $875,000.

Boeser reached the 30- and 40-goal milestones for the first time in his career during the 2023-24 season. Heading into this year, general manager Patrik Allvin expected the forward to surpass the 40-goal mark. However, injuries and the team’s struggles in the first half of the season have limited Boeser to 15 goals in 36 games, putting him on pace for 34 goals over a full 82-game season.

Rick Dhaliwal said the forward will get an increase in cap hit, around $8 million or slightly higher. However, the term could be an issue between him and the team. Dhaliwal added that both sides are still far apart, and significant work remains to finalize a deal.

Meanwhile, the Canucks have initiated extension talks with Lankinen’s agent. The Finnish goalie is the main reason the club is still in the playoff race. With injuries to Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller, Boeser and most importantly, Thatcher Demko, Lankinen has stepped up. He has a 16-8-6 record with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

According to Dhaliwal, the Canucks are eager to finalize a deal with Lankinen sooner rather than later. However, if Demko’s injury issues persist, Lankinen’s value will increase, both for the Canucks and across the league. As a result, Lankinen’s camp is taking a patient approach to his next contract.

Hronek Re-Joins Vancouver

The Canucks are gradually getting healthier, as Hronek returned to the lineup against the Jets. For the first time this season, the Canucks have six of their top players healthy at the same time in Hronek, Demko, Hughes, Miller, Pettersson and Boeser.

Filip Hronek, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Hronek played alongside Hughes during the 6-1 loss to the Jets, but the captain expressed excitement about having his defensive partner back before the game.

“He always looks great. Yeah, so happy I mean, I don’t know what his plan is tomorrow, but I’m sure he’ll be back in the next couple days, and we obviously desperately need him.”

Hronek logged 20:50 in time on ice, the second-highest on the team. His return bolsters a Canucks blue line that has been a weak spot all season. While his presence will help in the coming weeks, the team still needs to address their defensive deficiencies and should aim to do so before the trade deadline.