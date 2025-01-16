Sabres Take 4-2 Win Over Sleepy, Sloppy Hurricanes

The Buffalo Sabres took down the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2. With a rare 6:00 pm start time, the Hurricanes arrived late to the game and Buffalo did not. The Hurricanes didn’t really get to their game until the third and Buffalo took advantage, getting a three-goal lead before the final frame. Ryan McLeod scored a hat trick and the Sabres eventually took the 4-2 win.

First Period

Buffalo got out to a quick start scoring the first goal just 43 seconds into the game. Ryan McLeod got out in transition during a partial change for both teams as he crossed over the blue line. The powerful wrister got past the outreached stick of Jalen Chatfield that would usually deflect a shot like this away and beat Dustin Tokarski to the blocker side. Just like that, one shot one goal for Buffalo.

Special teams were a big story in the first period. The Hurricanes had almost four consecutive minutes of power play time in the first but were unable to find the back of the net. One of the penalties was committed by Sam Lafferty who was guilty of kneeing Jackson Blake. Luckily, Blake was alright and didn’t miss any time in the game.

Second Period

You must give credit to the Sabres, as they came ready to play and the Hurricanes did not. They really took advantage in the second period.

An uncharacteristic poor turnover from Jaccob Slavin in his own zone led to a three-on-two rush for the Sabres that started right outside the attacking zone. Alex Tuch slid the puck over to Dylan Cozens, who is going to generate even more trade buzz after another goal tonight and was trailing the play in the high slot and gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead.

In the waning seconds of the middle period, Jason Zucker threw a sharp-angled shot on Tokarski. The journeyman goalie made the original save but never got quite square to the post and put himself in an awkward position. McLeod was there to put away the loose change and give the Sabres a 3-0 lead heading to the final 20 minutes. It’s a goal that Tokarski is going to want back.

Third Period

The Hurricanes finally woke up a little bit in the third period and got to a game that somewhat resembled what we’re used to seeing from the team with six consecutive playoff appearances.

The Hurricanes hounded the Sabres in their own zone and scored two goals on eight shots. Slavin broke the ice for the Hurricanes and finally got his team on the board. A long, on-the-ice shot that had eyes from near the blue line snuck past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and brought the Hurricanes within two. With the extra attacker and just over three minutes remaining, Martin Necas slapped home a one-timer on a cross-ice feed from Shayne Gostisbehere to draw the Hurricanes within one. That was the closest they came with McLeod being awarded an empty-net goal in the final minute after Brent Burns slashed him as he was about to slide it into the net.

Ryan McLeod, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

Slavin was raw and honest after the game, saying of the group’s performance: “We could’ve just played good hockey. It wasn’t a good start and the first 40 minutes were just ugly hockey. It’s not good enough.” (Canes PR)

The Hurricanes drop to 26-16-3 and remain in third place in the Metropolitan Division with 55 points. Buffalo moves to 17-22-5 and remains in last place in the conference with 39 points.

What’s Next

The Hurricanes hit the ice on Friday night when they return home to take on the always tough, Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights. Buffalo plays host to Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.