Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Blackhawks – 1/18/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Cole Schwindt — William Karlsson — Brett Howden

Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson — Alexander Holtz — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Nicolas Roy

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team conducted a morning skate Saturday … Samsonov is expected to start after Hill made 25 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Frank Nazar

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach — Lukas Reichel — Nick Foligno

Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Patrick Maroon

Alec Martinez — Seth Jones

Alec Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Nolan Allan — Wyatt Kaiser

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin), Craig Smith (back)

Status report

Maroon did not practice on Friday for maintenance but is expected to play.

