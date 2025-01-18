Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Blackhawks – 1/18/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (29-13-3) at BLACKHAWKS (14-28-3)
8 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Cole Schwindt — William Karlsson — Brett Howden
Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson — Alexander Holtz — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Nicolas Roy
Injured: None
Status report
Neither team conducted a morning skate Saturday … Samsonov is expected to start after Hill made 25 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.
Latest for THW:
- Revisiting the Golden Knights’ Trade for Max Pacioretty
- Jarvis & Kochetkov Help Hurricanes Complete Season Sweep of the Golden Knights
- Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Hurricanes – 1/17/25
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Frank Nazar
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Lukas Reichel — Nick Foligno
Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Patrick Maroon
Alec Martinez — Seth Jones
Alec Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan — Wyatt Kaiser
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin), Craig Smith (back)
Status report
Maroon did not practice on Friday for maintenance but is expected to play.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Avalanche, Devils, Oilers, Stars
- 3 Takeaways From Blackhawks’ 3-2 Shootout Loss to Predators
- Blackhawks Fall Just Short in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Predators