Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Canadiens – 1/18/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAPLE LEAFS (28-16-2) at CANADIENS (22-18-4)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP, NHLN

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — William Nylander
Max Pacioretty — Pontus Holmberg — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Phillippe Myers
Jake McNabb — Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Simon Benoit, Fraser Minten, Connor Dewar

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), John Tavares (lower body)

Status report

Reaves will return to the lineup after he was scratched for a 4-3 overtime win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. … Dewar, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Jayden Struble

Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Saturday.

