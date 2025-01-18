Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Canadiens – 1/18/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (28-16-2) at CANADIENS (22-18-4)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP, NHLN
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — William Nylander
Max Pacioretty — Pontus Holmberg — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Phillippe Myers
Jake McNabb — Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Simon Benoit, Fraser Minten, Connor Dewar
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), John Tavares (lower body)
Status report
Reaves will return to the lineup after he was scratched for a 4-3 overtime win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. … Dewar, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.
Latest for THW:
- Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Domi, McMann, Tanev, Woll & Dobes
- Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Matthews, Stolarz & Knies
- Mitch Marner Becomes Fastest Maple Leafs Player to 700 Points
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Jayden Struble
Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body)
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- Revisiting the Golden Knights’ Trade for Max Pacioretty
- Jacques Plante: The Man in the Fiberglass Mask
- Canadiens Should Target Devils’ Prospect Simon Nemec in a Trade