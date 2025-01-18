Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Capitals – 1/18/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Washington Capitals tonight at Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (19-20-8) at CAPITALS (30-10-5)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MNMT

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Anthony Beauvillier

Drew O’Connor — Kevin Hayes — Philip Tomasino

Blake Lizotte — Cody Glass — Noel Acciari

Marcus Pettersson — Matt Grzelcyk

Owen Pickering — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — P.O Joseph

Joel Blomqvist

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Matt Nieto

Injured: Kris Letang (illness)

Status report

Letang, a defenseman, was a late scratch for a 5-2 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Taylor Raddysh — Lars Eller — Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson

Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana, Hunter Shepard

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Lindgren, who has three games because of an upper-body injury, is expected to be activated from injured reserve Saturday.

