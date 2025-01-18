Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Capitals – 1/18/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Washington Capitals tonight at Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (19-20-8) at CAPITALS (30-10-5)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MNMT
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Anthony Beauvillier
Drew O’Connor — Kevin Hayes — Philip Tomasino
Blake Lizotte — Cody Glass — Noel Acciari
Marcus Pettersson — Matt Grzelcyk
Owen Pickering — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — P.O Joseph
Joel Blomqvist
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Matt Nieto
Injured: Kris Letang (illness)
Status report
Letang, a defenseman, was a late scratch for a 5-2 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Keys to a Penguins Win Over the Capitals
- Nedeljkovic Gets Goalie Goal in Penguins Win Over the Sabres
- Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Sabres – 1/17/25
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Taylor Raddysh — Lars Eller — Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana, Hunter Shepard
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
Lindgren, who has three games because of an upper-body injury, is expected to be activated from injured reserve Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- Thompson Earns First Shutout as a Capital in 3-0 Win Over the Ducks
- Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Ducks – 1/14/25
- Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Predators – 1/11/25