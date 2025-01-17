Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Sabres – 1/17/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (18-20-8) at SABRES (17-22-5)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B, SNP, SNE, SN360, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Cody Glass

Drew O’Connor — Kevin Hayes — Philip Tomasino

Anthony Beauvillier — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson

Owen Pickering — P.O Joseph

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves, Matt Nieto

Injured: None

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Friday. … Rakell will play after leaving practice early on Thursday.

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker — Dylan Cozens — Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Peyton Krebs — Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn — Tyson Kozak — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram|

Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju

Mattias Samuelsson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Jiri Kulich (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

The Sabres are not expected to make any changes from the lineup they used in a 4-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. … Greenway has begun skating on his own and will do so for the next few weeks; the forward will miss his 14th straight game.

