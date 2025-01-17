Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Sabres – 1/17/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (18-20-8) at SABRES (17-22-5)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B, SNP, SNE, SN360, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Cody Glass
Drew O’Connor — Kevin Hayes — Philip Tomasino
Anthony Beauvillier — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering — P.O Joseph
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves, Matt Nieto
Injured: None
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Friday. … Rakell will play after leaving practice early on Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- 2 Ways the Penguins Can Solve Their Goaltending Issues
- Penguins Place Goaltender Tristan Jarry on Waivers
- NHL Rumors: Islanders, Canucks, Flames, Penguins
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker — Dylan Cozens — Tage Thompson
JJ Peterka — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Peyton Krebs — Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn — Tyson Kozak — Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram|
Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju
Mattias Samuelsson — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: Jiri Kulich (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
The Sabres are not expected to make any changes from the lineup they used in a 4-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. … Greenway has begun skating on his own and will do so for the next few weeks; the forward will miss his 14th straight game.
Latest for THW:
- Buffalo Sabres’ Midseason MVPs By Position
- 3 Takeaways From Sabres’ 4-2 Win Over the Hurricanes
- Sabres Take 4-2 Win Over Sleepy, Sloppy Hurricanes