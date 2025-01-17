Buffalo Sabres’ Midseason MVPs By Position

The Buffalo Sabres have been struggling to do much of anything to the halfway point of this season. They have a record of 17-22-5, which is good for being last in the Eastern Conference and 29th overall in the NHL. They have the longest losing streak of any team this season at 13 games, and they continue to struggle with consistency despite some players putting up decent numbers. As the season has gone on, they have found themselves being in some games despite poor performances as a whole, and that has largely been due to a handful of team MVPs that have stepped up and been their best players. Amongst the forwards, defenders, and goaltenders, there are clear choices for each of them, as these three players have been the beacons of hope when all things seemed lost otherwise.

Sabres’ Goaltending MVP: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Going into this season, there was not much of a question of whether or not Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen would be the starting goaltender for the Sabres, but rather, how much he would be challenged by Devon Levi for playing time. With Levi currently in Rochester (and playing very well there) and Luukkonen being backed up by an aging James Reimer, his competition for MVP is not exactly stiff. That does not change what he is worth to this team, or what he has accomplished despite being hung out to dry on a regular basis.

in 32 games this season, Luukkonen has posted a 14-13-4 record, a 2.99 goals-against average (GAA), and a .898 save percentage (SV%), along with two shutouts. Now, while those numbers are not anything to write home about, the amount of times that Luukkonen has put this team on his back and carried them to a win, despite their best efforts to sabotage an easy victory, has been more times than any goalie should need to in a season. He deserves the credit for being the backbone of this team when they need him, and he has proven that he has shaken off a lot of his youthful issues from early in his career, and he is a much more steady netminder. Without his calming presence in the blue paint, the Sabres would easily be in a much worse spot than they are this season.

Sabres’ Forward MVP: Jason Zucker

After signing his one-year deal with the Sabres back on July 1, Jason Zucker was thought to be a good depth signing for the team as he was likely to be a veteran that got shuffled around the lineup as needed to fill the scoring gaps. Fast forward 44 games later, and he is the Sabres’ leading power play goal scorer with eight, second in points with 33, tied for the lead in game-winning goals with two, and his 19.0% shooting percentage is good for third on the team as well. The recently turned 33-year-old has been the perfect example of what good, old-fashioned hard work looks like from a veteran hockey player, and he has not looked out of place on any given night.

He has been a leader on the ice with his scoring, and the veteran that the young players have needed at all times. Over the course of their long losing streak, Zucker was one of the players that stepped up and took on the tough questions for postgame interviews, and he never shied away from defending his teammates while calling out what needed to be addressed. His exemplary play and voice have made a refreshing difference on this team, and having him be here for only one season will be a tough pill to swallow. He deserves a short-term extension for at least another season; perhaps even two.

Sabres Defenseman MVP: Rasmus Dahlin

The Sabres made Rasmus Dahlin their captain this offseason for a reason, and it is evidenced nearly every night when he is out on the ice being the playmaker that he is. If there is ever a player on this roster that has the potential to be a difference-maker at any time, it is Dahlin, and since coming back from his injury, he has been a beacon of hope for them. He is steady in the defensive zone and makes things happen in the offensive zone. His passion out on the ice is infectious to his teammates as he is fired up during scrums, and at any high-tension point during the game. Yes, that passion sometimes leads to extra penalties being taken by him, but no player is perfect. Despite his small flaws, Dahlin has been one of the few players that this team can lean on when they need something to happen in a game.

In 36 games played this season, Dahlin leads the team in assists with 25, is second in shots with 100, fifth in blocked shots with 53, and while he may be fifth in points with 31, he leads all Sabres defenders this season, with the next highest being Bowen Byram with 22 points. Scoring has always been a strong suit of his, and he will continue to have a good pacing for his point production into the end of the season. Keeping up with all of his statistical trends, along with his usual leadership abilities, will be a key element in getting things turned around in Buffalo.

Honorable Mentions

A few players that have had seasons of recognition and deserve a pat on the back for their efforts are also Alex Tuch, Ryan McLeod, Bowen Byram, and Connor Clifton. Between the forward pair’s scoring and defensive prowess, they have made things very tough for opposing players on a nightly basis, and while they aren’t standing out with big flashy plays every night, they are doing the little things that matter, and that makes a difference.

For the defenders, they too are just doing the right things. Clifton has been a beacon of consistency and has found his game under head coach Lindy Ruff, and Byram has found some great success of his own alongside Dahlin. By the time the season ends, unless something drastic changes, one of these players will likely be a standout MVP choice for this team because most of the rest of them just aren’t standing out enough. Then again, there is still half a season left, and anything can happen.