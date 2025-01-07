Sabres Fans Need to Acknowledge Jason Zucker’s Impact

Not many things have gone right for the Buffalo Sabres this season and even though the entire second half still remains, it’s very difficult to see them making the playoffs right now. The team’s ability to continually to one-down itself is honestly impressive at this point and a free-fall seems increasingly inevitable with each new embarrassing loss.

However, if there’s one thing that actually has gone right this season, it would be Jason Zucker‘s play. The team’s lone free agent signing of note this past summer has been the Sabres’ best player without question and continues to excel despite a largely apathetic and unmotivated supporting cast around him.

With that in mind, Zucker is owed an apology by a number of people, and that includes me. He’s been worth his weight in gold and it’s time he gets his due.

Zucker Unheralded and Undervalued

I’ll admit, when the Sabres nabbed Zucker on a one-year contract this past July, my immediate reaction was a scoff followed by “that’s the best they can do?” I’m sure I wasn’t the only one who shared that sentiment and the news received little fanfare. It wasn’t a bad move by any means, but it felt underwhelming compared to what the Sabres were expected to do and it certainly did not shout “Stanley Cup here we come.”

Though he had had some impressive showings in the past, the now-32-year-old spent the 2023-24 season between Arizona and Nashville and recorded just 32 points in 69 games. As a result, he seemed somewhat washed up when the Sabres brought him aboard and the $5 million they gave him probably didn’t have anyone jumping for joy either. It seemed like a move destined to age poorly, but it hasn’t, and I’ll gladly admit that I was wrong.

Zucker has become one of Buffalo’s best free-agent signings in recent memory. (Amy Irvin/The Hockey Writers)

Zucker has been a revelation for his new team and one of the very few positives in an otherwise dreadful campaign. Through 40 games, he sits at 15 goals and 31 points, both of which are second on the Sabres. He’s also been a force on the power play and his eight tallies are tied for third in the NHL, breathing life into Buffalo’s formerly inert unit. He’s been one of the team’s only viable forwards throughout this season to this point and it’s scary to think how much worse they may be faring if not for his efforts.

Buffalo’s de Facto Captain

Though his scoring has been impressive and he’s already surpassed his total from last season in 29 fewer games, Zucker’s impact on the Sabres goes far beyond that and it’s the intangibles he’s brought that truly set him apart.

This season’s Sabres have shown numerous times that their issues stem from character, not ability. Loaded to the brim with talent but fundamentally short of heart and resolve, they’ve proven resoundingly that it takes all three to win and countless players have looked lifeless throughout the season. Zucker has been the lone exception to that and is the only Sabre who has looked truly invested in every single game. He skates with hustle and determination every night regardless of the score and has put a number of teammates to shame by comparison.

Unfortunately, the rest of the team’s apparent disinterest has caused some of his best performances to be wasted, with no better example than this past Thursday in Colorado. With the help of Tage Thompson, who assisted each time, the winger netted the third hat-trick of his career and added an assist of his own for good measure. It looked as if it would propel Buffalo to what would have been its most impressive victory of the year. However, in a formula that fans have become accustomed to, the Sabres folded pitifully, blowing a two-goal lead with less than three minutes left and then falling in overtime.

It was a truly baffling display of incompetence and it’s a shame that such a terrific performance had was squandered in the process. But it does go to show that Zucker has been a leader by example, even if a number his teammates and coaches seem to be oblivious to it. Both Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson were named alternate captains before the season but haven’t lived up to the honor in the slightest. Head coach Lindy Ruff should strongly consider taking the “A” off of one of them and giving it to Zucker: he’s been more of a leader than either of them.

Will Zucker Be Re-Signed?

The Sabres likely signed Zucker for only year to give themselves an out in case he failed to live up to expectations. But the exact opposite has occurred and now it’s the Sabres who may have to wonder if he’ll want to re-sign with them. With the 2024-25 campaign creeping closer and closer to a tailspin, it’s tough to tell if the Las Vegas native will want to stay in Buffalo if the prospects continue to be as bleak as they currently are. As admirable as his character is, nobody could blame him if he wanted to escape the Titanic with the iceberg fully in view.

Related: Sabres’ AHL Team’s Success Shows Shortcomings of Kevyn Adams Tenure

It’s also tough to predict what route Buffalo will take. With how well he’s played, it would be tough to imagine the Sabres wanting Zucker to go anywhere, but is keeping him something they would commit to? He’s certainly earned himself a multi-year deal, but would the Sabres be willing to give him one given how tight their cap situation already is and will continue to be? Regardless of the reason, it would be a great irony if they were unable to retain the one player they have who seems to actually want to be where he is.

Where do you think Zucker will be next season?