Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Hurricanes – 1/17/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (29-12-3) at HURRICANES (26-16-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, NHLN, TVAS2
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Cole Schwindt — William Karlsson — Brett Howden
Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Alexander Holtz
Injured: None
Status report:
Schwindt will enter lineup in place of Holtz, a forward.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Juha Jaaska — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), William Carrier (lower body)
Status report:
Andersen, who has not played since Oct. 26 and had knee surgery Nov. 22, was activated from injured reserve Friday and will back up Kochetkov. … The Hurricanes reassigned goalie Dustin Tokarski to Chicago of the American Hockey League.
