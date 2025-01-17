Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Hurricanes – 1/17/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, NHLN, TVAS2

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Cole Schwindt — William Karlsson — Brett Howden

Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Alexander Holtz

Injured: None

Status report:

Schwindt will enter lineup in place of Holtz, a forward.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Juha Jaaska — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), William Carrier (lower body)

Status report:

Andersen, who has not played since Oct. 26 and had knee surgery Nov. 22, was activated from injured reserve Friday and will back up Kochetkov. … The Hurricanes reassigned goalie Dustin Tokarski to Chicago of the American Hockey League.

