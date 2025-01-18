3 Keys to a Penguins Win Over the Capitals

The Pittsburgh Penguins are coming off a 5-2 win last night against a streaky Buffalo Sabres club. The game saw Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell continue their hot run since they were left off their national teams for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. It also saw Alex Nedeljkovic become the first goalie in NHL history to tally an assist and a goal (an empty-netter) in the same game. Tonight, they face one of the hottest teams in the NHL as they take on the Washington Capitals in their second of seven straight on the road to end the month of January.

Whenever these two squads meet, fans are always in for a fantastic matchup as two of the league’s best players in Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin go head-to-head. Though the Capitals are first in the league, any team can win at any given point of the season. For the Penguins to go up 2-0 in their season series, having won the first game 4-2 on Nov. 8, carrying the momentum from their win last night will be a big key to the game.

Penguins Key One: Carry Over the Momentum

This one will be a huge one for the Penguins. With 24 hours removed from their last game and the Capitals sitting idle since their 1-0 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night (Jan. 16), the Penguins need to use the high from their win to propel them to a fast and early start. As mentioned before, the Capitals have had an amazing season up to this point and have won their last three, with Logan Thompson recording shutouts in their last two wins. It is easier for a team to carry over the momentum coming off a win in their first of a back-to-back than it is for a team that had a day off between wins.

Penguins Key Two: Goaltending Will Be a Factor

Whether Nedeljkovic is back between the pipes or Joel Blomqvist getting his first start since being called up to the NHL for a second stint this season, the goalies will be called upon to be the difference makers for the Pens. So far for Nedeljkovic, his stats are what you expect of a backup goaltender. With Tristan Jarry being sent down to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins a few days ago, Nedeljkovic is no longer the backup goaltender. Holding an 8-7-4 record with a 3.33 goals-against average (GAA) and a .890 save percentage (SV%), his numbers are starting to improve. While it may seem like a good idea to go back to him after a solid game, it may not be the smartest due to fatigue, especially if you had to rely on him to make 40 saves just 24 hours earlier.

Pittsburgh Penguins 3 Keys to the Game (The Hockey Writers)

Blomqvist has proven he can take control of the cage and be the goaltender the Penguins need him to be in order to get back into the postseason. With a 3-7-0 record, that does not tell the entire story as he was with the team at the lowest point of their season. His 3.60 GAA and .904 SV% tell a bit of a different story. Dissecting those stats, it would not be a shock to see him in a big game like tonight. He has already been in that position once back on Oct. 25 against the Edmonton Oilers. He was the only shining light for the Penguins that night. Despite taking the loss and allowing four goals, he still managed to make 46 saves to hold a .920 SV% for the game. The save percentage is what is needed for the Penguins to have a chance, as they have 141 goals for compared to the Capitals’ 160 goals for.

Penguins Key Three: Score Goals From the Dirty Areas, Not Just Pretty Goals

Over their last five games, which has seen them go 4-1-0, the Capitals have allowed just five goals against. Not only that, but they have allowed just 111 goals, which is fourth in the NHL for least goals against. Whether it be Thompson or Charlie Lindgren between the pipes, the Penguins need to score the ugly goals that mean just as much as the pretty ones. That is where players such as Michael Bunting come into play, as he is known for living around the blue paint.

With a tall task in front of them, the Penguins will need to play a near-perfect game. Though it is a tall task, it is one that can be achieved and has been once this season already. Capitalizing on their momentum, scoring goals from the dirty areas, and goaltending will be the key factors if they want to draw two points closer to a wildcard spot.