Devils’ Nico Hischier Set to Skate in 500th NHL Game

New Jersey Devils’ captain Nico Hischier is on the brink of a career milestone. During this afternoon’s (Jan. 18) matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, Hischier will skate in his 500th NHL game. This achievement comes only two months after he earned his first career hat trick against the Nashville Predators in November.

Since being selected first overall by the Devils in the 2017 Draft, Hischier has been the glue that holds the team together. In his eighth NHL season, he currently leads the club with 22 goals and is tied with Stefan Noesen for the most power-play goals.

Known for his 200-foot game, Hischier has established himself as one of the best two-way forwards in the NHL. He is also the longest-tenured Devil, alongside his teammate Jesper Bratt. Hischier’s defensive awareness, puck control, offensive production, and stick-checking abilities make him a crucial part of the Devils’ top six.

So far this season, Hischier has put up impressive numbers. He leads the NHL with 632 faceoff wins and is great at winning crucial puck battles. According to NHL Edge, he ranks in the 99th percentile for high-danger shots on goal, along with the 97th percentile in goals. Hischier also excels at drawing penalties, which allowed him to score two power-play goals against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. He is on pace to score 68 points this season and looks to extend his two-game goal streak against the Flyers.

As the Devils pursue a tight playoff race in the Metropolitan Division, Hischier remains an ideal leader. His impact both on and off the ice has been exceptional, and no one can deny that he’s earned his title as the heart and soul of New Jersey’s franchise.