NHL Rumors: Devils, Miller, Boeser, Gourde

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there have been multiple sources connecting the New Jersey Devils to Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller. Elsewhere, Darren Dreger spoke about the Canucks, and believes that this will ultimately be the last season Brock Boeser plays for the club. Finishing off, Yanni Gourde is a trade candidate for many teams ahead of the trade deadline, but he could end up costing a first-round pick.

Devils Connected to Miller

On the latest edition of TSN’s OverDrive, NHL analyst Mike Johnson believes that the Devils want Miller, stating “I am hearing the Devils are very interested”.

While most teams around the league are certainly interested in a player like Miller, it makes a lot of sense for a team like the Devils to bring him in. They are a true Stanley Cup contender, though have been struggling as of late. Prior to this season, there was a narrative developing that the Devils were a soft team, but with additions like Timo Meier, Stefan Noesen, Brenden Dillon, and others, that is changing, and the addition of Miller would contribute to that change.

Brock Boeser is congratulated by J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks after scoring a goal (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Elite Prospects’ Cam Robinson also made the connection, posting “There’s some smoke out there that the Devils are really kicking the tires on JT Miller.” on X. Rick Dhaliwal also stated that the Devils like Miller, and there is no question about it.

It can be difficult to trust what a general manager (GM) says publically as it is easier to deny things than to admit, but Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald spoke with Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne on “Leafs Hour”. When asked about Miller, Fitzgerald stated the he and Jim Rutherford are friends, but there hasn’t been any work done on a deal involving Miller.

With the recent statement from Simon Nemec, it isn’t crazy to think he could be involved in a potential deal, and some have speculated that Dawson Mercer could make sense to include as well.

Dreger Believes Boeser is Leaving Vancouver

While he didn’t offer much else, on an episode of “Barn Burner”, Dreger was talking about the three big players with question marks on the Canucks, being Pettersson, Miller, and Boeser. He started off by stating that he doesn’t think Boeser is coming back.

With all of the chaos surrounding the two star players, Boeser’s situation falls out of the spotlight. Boeser is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, and there haven’t been any reports on extension talks progressing. The Canucks, given their situation, certainly aren’t in a position to be losing a key player for nothing in the offseason, so if they can’t pick up contract talks and make some real progress, they may opt to trade him.

Dreger sounded confident in his remark about Boeser not returning, and while he didn’t go into detail about whether or not the Canucks are shopping him, it could be expected that they are taking calls on him.

Yanni Gourde Could Be Expensive Rental

There have been a few sources saying that Gourde could be a target for teams at the trade deadline. Plenty of teams make sense for the veteran center, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Devils, Vegas Golden Knights, and Colorado Avalanche. In 36 games this season, Gourde has 16 points, though he has dealt with some injuries.

Gourde was a key player for the third line of the Tampa Bay Lightning and their back-to-back Stanley Cup teams. He is a great defensive presence, but can also chip in offensively and play physically.

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli mentions that Gourde’s experience and performances in the playoffs will help drive up the price a bit, and after comparing a potential Gourde deal to the Adam Henrique and Alex Wennberg trades, he says that Gourde could go for a bit more, and up to a first-round draft pick.

Teams are often bullish on trading a first-round pick for a rental, especially one in the bottom-six, but there are also teams that are more than willing to move that pick to get the last missing piece for their Stanley Cup run. Gourde’s a great penalty-killer, and has a strong 5-on-5 games. While he is 33 years old and his best years are likely behind him, there is still a lot of value he can add.

Whether it ends up being a superstar moved like Pettersson or Miller, or a key depth addition like Gourde, the trade deadline is set to be a very interesting one with so many question marks surrounding many teams. Stay up-to-date with all of the latest from The Hockey Writers so you don’t miss out on the latest rumors around the league.