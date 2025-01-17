NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Avalanche, Devils, Oilers, Stars

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks might be open to trading defenseman Seth Jones. Meanwhile, talk of a Mikko Rantanen trade has picked up, but have the Colorado Avalanche given the star forward an ultimatum? Is Simon Nemec on the verge of asking for a trade out of New Jersey? Finally, who is more likely to land John Klingberg, the Edmonton Oilers or the Dallas Stars?

Blackhawks Open to Trading Seth Jones?

Seth Jones has become a topic of trade speculation, as teams reportedly kick tires on the veteran defenseman’s availability. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, multiple clubs have approached the Chicago Blackhawks about a trade.

Jones is signed through 2029-30 and isn’t cheap. His $9.5 million annual cap hit and a full no-movement clause make him a difficult trade target to move and find a good deal for. But, if the Blackhawks are open to retaining salary, which most teams will require, general manager Kyle Davidson could find a deal.

Davidson isn’t actively shopping Jones, but if a team comes forward with an offer and potentially has a third team in the mix spread out the cap hit, this could be a storyline to watch.

Avalanche Haven’t Given Rantanen an Ultimatum

Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland is trying his best to get Mikko Rantanen signed for around $12.6 million a season. Rantanen’s camp is looking more at the $14 million, similar to what Leon Draisaitl signed for with the Edmonton Oilers. This gap has left the two sides at an impasse, and as such, trade rumors have started to pop up.

Mikko Rantanen and Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a first period goal against the Winnipeg Jets in Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Frank Seravalli reported on Amazon Coast to Coast that despite the negotiation snag, the Avalanche have not hit a breaking point ahead of the March 7th trade deadline. There is no indication they have given an ultimatum to Rantanen that he signs or risks being traded. “…I don’t think it’s a position that the Colorado Avalanche would want to be in at this point in time, given how productive Rantanen has been and how much he means to that team.,” said Seravalli.

The NHL insider added:

“And what we’ve arrived at now is a bit of a stalemate. I believe things have been rather quiet on this file in the last number of weeks here, but they’ve got some time, and I’d expected to pick up during the 4 Nations Face-Off break.”

Is Simon Nemec About to Ask for Trade From Devils?

During a recent Slovak interview, Devils’ top prospect Simon Nemec aired his frustrations with his place in the organization. Noting, “I can’t remember any No. 2 draft pick that went to the farm for a third year”, he added that he’s prepared to be patient for now, but if things don’t change, hinted he might ask for a trade.

During the interview, he clearly couldn’t understand why the Devils are keeping him in the AHL where his skills aren’t best being utilized. As for when he might get the next chance to prove himself and if he intended to remain as patient was required, he responded, “It’s hard to say, it’s still too early to request a trade. If this situation continues, it will have to be addressed, but for now, this is how it stands.”

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reported that the Devils would like to add a center before the March 7 trade deadline. LeBrun noted that Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly, Seattle’s Yanni Gourde and Philadelphia’s Scott Laughton could be targets for the team.

Latest on John Klingberg Signing

Expect news about John Klingberg’s future to surface in the next 48 hours. Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal is among many who have confirmed the Oilers’ interest in the defensemen. He wrote:

“John Klingberg’s agent is banging the drums for his client, coming off double hip resurfacing and unable to play for the last 14 months, as he should. He’s trying to drum up a bit of a bidding war for a free-agent right-shot, offensive defenceman. The Oilers are kicking tires, doing their due diligence because it won’t cost them any draft picks or any prospects to get him, just a cheap pro-rated contract, maybe in the $800,000 range.” source – ‘Matheson: Is Klingberg even a fit with Oilers? Would Jeff Skinner waive his no-trade clause?’ – Jim Matheson – Edmonton Journal – 01/16/2025

Matheson added that the Dallas Stars arguably need Klingberg more than the Oilers do. He writes, “Their other three right-shot D — Matt Dumba, Ilya Lyubushkin and Nils Lundkvist — haven’t scored a goal all season long.”