Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Matthews, Stolarz & Knies

William Nylander couldn’t have scored his second goal of the game at a better time. Somehow, he got himself in free and clear and didn’t miss his shot. The goal moved the Toronto Maple Leafs to a come-from-behind 4-3 win over former head coach Sheldon Keefe and his New Jersey Devils at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night.

The game was Keefe’s first as a visitor since losing his job in Toronto.

Item 1: William Nylander Gets 2, Including Game-Winner

Nylander came back to life against the Devils. He scored twice—including the game-winner—and added an assist. His game-winning goal resulted from a perfect stretch pass from Mitch Marner. But Nylander made it count as he took the puck on a breakaway and fired it over Jacob Markstrom’s glove.

Nylander’s been in a dry spell. He had put up just one goal in his last 11 games (along with five assists). However, this game was a nice return to form. The taciturn Swede doesn’t say much and might be one of the NHL’s most laid-back stars. However, his rink rat actions suggest he cares more than he shows. He was a constant offensive threat throughout the game.

Item 2: Matthews Scores Twice, and Marner Hits 700

Auston Matthews finally dominated. He scored twice in the win and put up a stellar performance. He lasered home the game-tying goal in the third period with a high shot past Markstrom. One of his goals came on the power play. With 15 points in 10 of his last 11 games (eight goals, seven assists), Matthews is not slowing down. He now has put up 17 goals and 17 assists in 31 games. Maple Leafs fans have to hope he’s primed for a strong second half of the season.

Toronto Maple Leafs Mitchell Marner and Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Mitch Marner had another standout game, recording two assists and his 700th career point. He set up Matthews’ second goal, and his beautiful pass sprung Nylander’s OT winner. He sees the ice like few other NHLers and is a brilliant playmaker. Although he’s only put up one goal in his last 10 games, he’s continued to be a force with 12 assists.

Marner now leads the Maple Leafs with 62 points in 46 games and ranks second in the NHL in assists with 48 assists (behind only Nathan MacKinnon). Marner is having the season of his career and, better yet, is helping the Maple Leafs win.

Item 3: Woll Gets First Win in 3 Games

Joseph Woll picked up his first win in three games by stopping 21 shots in the 4-3 overtime win. While his stats remain lower than he’d like, the only goal he’d probably like back was New Jersey’s third. He could hardly be blamed for the others. Woll’s performance might seem inconsistent, with save percentages below .875 in each of his last three starts, but he was in tough last night against the Devils.

With Anthony Stolarz sidelined with no timetable for return, Woll has assumed a heavier workload. He’s made 23 starts this season versus 25 last season. Still, when comparing Woll’s 2023-24 season to his 2024-25 campaign, his goals-against average this season has improved slightly from 2.94 to 2.66, while his save percentage remained steady at .907. So, he has better numbers this season than last.

Item 4: Stolarz Hits the Ice for the First Time

Speaking of Stolarz, the good news is that he has resumed skating after five weeks off the ice after suffering a knee injury. He hasn’t practiced with the team yet and probably won’t return to game action until after the 4 Nations Face-Off. He’s been missed. Stolarz was a key factor early in the season, helping elevate the team with his standout play. His absence in the second half has been noticeable, but the team has remained competitive.

If Stolarz returns with the same form he showed before his injury, he could significantly impact the team. He’s proven to be a valuable asset, and a successful comeback would be great news for the team moving forward.

Item 5: Maple Leafs Dodged a Bullet When Knies and Myers Returned to Game

The Maple Leafs avoided a major problem when Matthew Knies and Philippe Myers escaped serious injuries. During an “interesting” play late in the second period, Devils forward Timo Meier knocked/shoved Knies into the Maple Leafs’ net. He also sent Myers tumbling in the process. While Myers quickly got back on his feet, Knies stayed down. He then made his way off the ice under his own power. Thankfully, both players remained on the bench and were available to play in the third period.

The play sparked debate. Some called it dirty. However, I watched the game highlights on a New Jersey feed, and the announcers were pleased nothing had been called because they saw Meier’s play as legal. It’s funny the difference in perspective.

The bottom line is that losing Knies, the Maple Leafs’ promising young power forward, would have been a significant blow for the team. Also, Myers’ strong recent play would have made his absence a double whammy. The Maple Leafs can breathe a sigh of relief for now. However, it will be worth watching both players’ injury status heading into the next game.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs carried away a hard-fought 4-3 overtime win. Still, several issues remain. Their penalty kill struggles, allowing two power-play goals. Are their special teams up to par? Additionally, defensive lapses on two Devils goals show the need for more consistent play on the back end.

Looking ahead, the Maple Leafs will face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. That game will be huge fun, given the Canadiens’ recent hot streak. The Maple Leafs might need to tighten their penalty kill, or Patrik Laine might just put up another power-play marker.