Canadiens Should Target Devils’ Prospect Simon Nemec in a Trade

There has been confirmation from Jimmy Murphy at RG.org that the New Jersey Devils are beginning discussions to extend former Canadiens defender, Johnathan Kovacevic. This can have an impact on the future of several franchises, including the Canadiens. The reason is that the 2022 second overall selection, right-handed defender, Simon Nemec could be the odd man out of the Devils’ future blue line, making him available in a trade.

With the Montreal Canadiens in the playoff mix, it forces general manager (GM) Kent Hughes to decide if the club will be sellers or become buyers because of their success. However, they cannot be looking for rentals; instead, they can acquire young players that they can have for the mid-to-long term that fits with the core group. A scenario where Nemec is available is exactly the kind of scenario that would make the Canadiens buyers.

The Devil in the Details

New Jersey is a victim of their own success in their rebuild. They have a plethora of skilled players, but only so many roster positions, some of which are better suited for role players. It’s all a part of the salary cap realities teams need to deal with in the modern NHL. The right side of their blue line looks to be full, with Dougie Hamilton headlining that side.

With the signing of Brett Pesce to a long-term deal this past offseason, and now a desire to keep Kovacevic on the roster, there is seemingly nowhere to compete for a role for Nemec, especially when they also have Seamus Casey fighting for the same role. While Nemec showed the potential to be a solid NHL defenceman, he remains a raw talent. But that isn’t abnormal for a 20-year-old making his first steps in professional hockey in North America.

Canadiens Can Find Defensive Fit

Nemec plays a two-way style of game that many teams, including Montreal, covet and hope to instill among their defenders. He is a patient and efficient puck mover, playing a calm style of defence in his own zone. He can play with speed, and at a high pace, add in his mobility and he becomes a weapon in a transitional offensive scheme. While the 6-foot-1 Slovak does need to add some strength to his frame, he would have the time to develop with a franchise still in the throes of a rebuild. For Montreal, the additional interest could be in helping to reunite Juraj Slafkovsky and Filip Mesar with the 2022 second-overall pick, bringing together the three childhood friends and former teammates.

Simon Nemec of the New Jersey Devils and Juraj Slafkovsky and Filip Mesar of the Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Nemec has been one of the few bright spots since being sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) Utica Comets, who are in the league’s cellar. He now has five goals and 16 points in 23 games. Even after coming off of a career-high five-point night, there are question marks surrounding the young defender’s future. From a translated interview with Slovak reporter Tomáš Prokop of Denník Šport, Nemec, due to the lack of fun being had in a losing atmosphere, and the fact he seems to be sliding down the team’s depth charts, is seriously contemplating his choices when it comes to what is best for his career.

“It’s hard to say, it’s still too early to request a trade. If this situation continues, it will have to be addressed, but for now, this is how it stands.” — Tomáš Prokop (@Lewysko) January 15, 2025

His comments do raise some eyebrows and he does seem somewhat unhappy, but this reaction should be seen as normal for any prospect sent back to the AHL when they believe they belong in the NHL. That’s the mindset you want from any prospect. He is also handling it well, providing his best on a nightly basis, and focusing on his development. But he is also focused on his future, and his comments later in that interview should give the Devils some concern as he stated, “It’s a business, but on the other hand, right now I can’t remember any number two draft pick that went to the farm for a third year.”

Canadiens Should Buy Now

While all of his comments do bring up concerns, it doesn’t mean that Nemec’s value has gone down in any way, he’s still a highly touted prospect. Which will lead to a hefty return for the Devils who are in the midst of a battle for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Because of this, the Devils are more likely to look for established NHL players with their biggest needs being depth centers and some additional scoring.

Josh Anderson might be of interest due to his speed and physical style being ideal for the playoffs, however, his $5.5 million cap hit would put the Devils right up against the salary cap. Maybe Alex Newhook, whose offensive skills could complement the top six in New Jersey, add in his playoff experience as a Stanley Cup champion in 2022, and he might also be a good centrepiece. It also leaves room to add another player they have been interested in. As reported by Pierre LeBrun, Jake Evans is known to be a target for the Devils, his $1.7 million cap hit and his proven ability as a bottom-six center would benefit them on a playoff run.

There may be other pieces needed to complete a deal, but two NHL players who fill roles New Jersey is on the lookout to fill is an excellent start. It wouldn’t make Montreal buyers in the traditional sense, as they aren’t adding rental players to their lineup. Instead, they would be buying for their future, as they would be ending their playoff hopes this season to bring in a player who could become a significant contributor on their blue line.