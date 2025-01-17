Top Performers From the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

Fans were treated to the CHL/USA Top Prospects Challenge back in November. Now the OHL’s top prospects took part in their own league showdown as the Ontario Hockey League’s best from the Eastern Conference took on the Western Conference in the inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game. Team East came out on top over Team West in overtime, winning 5-4.

It was a spirited showcase from the OHL’s best as it was a quick-paced and physical game from both sides. From the opening puck drop, the tone was set as everyone wanted to leave their mark on the scouts and improve their stock. Naturally all eyes were on Michael Misa and Porter Martone, ranked third and fourth among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting respectively. Misa was displaying his high-end speed and vision with his playmaking and Martone was displaying his anticipation, skill in tight spaces, hounding pucks and scoring the game winning goal in overtime.

While they’re the top names to watch, there were plenty of other names that stood out and made their case to improve their draft stock for the scouts. Here are six names that stood out in the showcase.

Team East

Jake O’Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs

The captain for Team East, O’Brien showcased why he’s a top-10 ranked skater in North America. He was an offensive catalyst with his puck distribution, assisting on three goals for Team East.

O’Brien’s playmaking is his greatest attribute and it was definitely on display. He made strong and crisp tape-to-tape plays, baiting in defenders to open things up and then get the puck off swiftly through traffic and seams. Throughout the game he made a number of smart plays and was always starting a play that led to a great opportunity. O’Brien was also a factor without the puck, as he showed patience, strong positioning and awareness with his off the puck play. He was in position to intercept plays, as it was evident on Martone’s game-winning goal.

Jake O’Brien, Brantford Bulldogs (Photo Credit: OHL Images)

He was clearly one of their best players as he was named MVP for Team East.

Lirim Amidovski, RW, North Bay Battalion

Ranked 85th among NA skaters, Amidovski showed great skill and chemistry on the third line with Owen Griffin and Aiden Young, but was eventually bumped up to the top line with O’Brien and Martone. In short, he must’ve been that noticeable to earn that promotion.

Amidovski showed great strength, power and offensive awareness. He did a great job winning puck battles and driving hard to the danger areas. He had great pace of play and always seemed to make something happen when he was on the ice. He scored a goal on an odd-man rush with a perfectly placed shot past Aleksei Medvedev and even set up Griffin with a slick feed for the third goal for Team East.

Owen Griffin, C, Oshawa Generals

Events like this are always great for players that are ranked lower to stand out. Ranked 197th among NA skaters by Central Scouting, Griffin really stood out as one of the key contributors on that third line. Both on this roster and with the Generals, he was pushed down the roster with limited minutes and opportunities. Though when he gets them, he makes it count.

He had a goal and an nice assist on Amodivoski’s goal and really stood out with his work ethic and drive. He had instant chemistry with his line mates and was always generating when in transition and in the offensive zone. He may be undersized, but he’s always determined and made his presence felt in all areas of the ice. That’s something that should be noted and improve his draft stock.

Team West

Cameron Reid, LD, Kitchener Rangers

When I ranked Reid 10th in my latest ranking, it was a bit of a surprise/ bold move. He’s having a strong draft year with 32 points in 41 games and looked strong in the CHL/USA Top Prospects Challenge. I was confident with that placement and I’m even more confident now with his performance in this game.

Reid finished the night with three assists, including two primary ones. He isn’t flashy when he has the puck, but he excels with his two-way, well-rounded game. He executes plays very well on the breakout, is quick in transition and has great hockey sense with his decision making. He’s fluid with his movement and does a great job to find the open space at the point. He can close gaps very well and pressure opponents quickly when in the defensive zone.

This was a great outing for Reid as he was named Team MVP for the West, as he continues to improve his stock as a defenseman.

Luca Romano, C, Kitchener Rangers

Romano was on the third line for Team West, but was one of the more noticeable forwards with his speed, agility and heavy shot.

Romano was absolutely dangerous off the rush, leading to quality scoring opportunities as he was a threat every time he had the puck. He kicked off the offense with the first goal of the game, scoring a fantastic goal off the rush. He showed great separation with his body in order to gain control of the puck and picked the low corner on David Egorov. Romano wasn’t afraid of getting involved in the tough areas, constantly battling for possession or by making himself as an option to receive the puck and generate an opportunity.

Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor Spitfires

Nesbitt is an absolute pillar of strength when he’s on the ice and it was evident in this showcase. He’s under a point per game with the Spitfires (40 in 42) and he was able to find the scoresheet in this game. He assisted on Brady Martin’s power play goal and scored off a nice pass from Misa in front of the net for a PP goal of his own.

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Jack Nesbitt (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Finding the stat sheet is great, but it’s his strength and ability to shield the puck that stood out in this game. Throughout the showcase, he showed great power with his physicality, getting body position to separate players from pucks and displayed strong puck protection skills along the boards and open ice. When you’re 6-foot-4, 182 pounds and know how to use that to your advantage, you’re going to have success and have a big impact on the game. Nesbitt did just that.

