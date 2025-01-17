3 Takeaways From Blackhawks’ 3-2 Shootout Loss to Predators

With a 3-2 lead heading into the third period, the Chicago Blackhawks allowed a late goal from Filip Forsberg to tie the game before the Nashville Predators won 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday.

Here are three takeaways from the Blackhawks’ loss to the Predators.

Arvid Soderblom Deserved the Win

It’s been a difficult month for Arvid Soderblom. With a .913 save percentage (SV%) through his first 13 games of the season, he had lost five of his last six starts heading into Thursday’s contest, giving up at least four goals in three of them.

Related: Blackhawks Fall Just Short in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Predators

But in Nashville, Soderblom looked terrific, stopping 39 of 41 shots and finishing the game with a .951 SV%, which improved his season mark to .907. Despite the valiant effort, arguably his best of the season, the team still fell short.

Arvid Soderblom: "It's always tough to lose, no matter what. But especially today. I felt like we played good as a team, and a good game by myself. It sucks not getting the win." — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 17, 2025

“It’s always tough to lose, no matter what. But especially today,” Soderblom said after the game. “I felt like we played good as a team and a good game by myself. It sucks not getting the win.”

Soderblom is now 6-11-2 in 20 appearances, with a 2.92 goals-against average (GAA).

Tyler Bertuzzi Stands Out

Through the first few months of the season, forward Tyler Bertuzzi looked like one of general manager Kyle Davidson’s worst mistakes as an executive. In the first year of a four-year, $22 million deal, it seemed that the 29-year-old was already on the downslope of his career.

Related: Brooke’s Blackhawks Notebook: Jones, Line Changes & Dad’s Trip

Bertuzzi has taken a massive step forward recently, scoring nine goals and 14 points in his last 18 games. His awareness in the offensive zone has stood out the last few weeks, and it’s helped generate offense for a team desperate for production. Against Nashville, Bertuzzi finished with two assists in 18:27 of ice time. One of those assists came on Connor Bedard’s 13th goal of the season to tie the game at one.

Connor Bedard goal? Music to our ears!😤 pic.twitter.com/QezJpZAaDS — Blackhawks on CHSN (@CHSN_Blackhawks) January 17, 2025

Bertuzzi led the club in even-strength expected goals and was generally one of the best players in Chicago’s lineup. While the results have left much to be desired, seeing Bertuzzi improve should give fans hope for the future. His line, with Bedard and Frank Nazar, has improved in the last few games. Let’s see if they can sustain that moment throughout the second half of the season.

Blackhawks Blow Another Lead

As mentioned earlier, the Blackhawks held a 2-1 lead until Forsberg scored his 300th career goal to tie the game with 3:04 left in the game. After a scoreless overtime, the Predators decided the shootout, handing Chicago their 10th loss in their last 12 games.

Filip Forsberg's 300th NHL goal is an absolute SNIPE 🎯 pic.twitter.com/0NcgIMcpUd — NHL (@NHL) January 17, 2025

“We got on our heels a little bit. So, maybe (we should) try to get up higher on the ice and try to deny them those entries more,” interim coach Anders Sorensen said after the game. “But overall, (there was) more good than the other way.”

I mentioned last week after the Blackhawks’ 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers that holding on to leads, or not allowing teams to bulldoze over them, has been a major struggle this season. We’ve often seen the Blackhawks score early or get on the opponent quickly, but by the end of the second period or later in the final frame, they are gassed and can’t keep up.

Arvid Soderblom, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

We’ve said this ad nauseam: the team is rebuilding and there will be stutter steps along the way. But at some point, a team with a healthy amount of veterans, many of whom have gone on deep playoff runs or have raised the Stanley Cup over their heads, have to teach their group what it takes to win, or even more importantly, how not to lose. There are 38 games left this season. We’ll see if they can start to take the necessary steps forward to become contenders, or at the very least, not habitual basement dwellers.

Next Up For Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are now 14-28-2 with 30 points, dead last in the Central Division and the league. Their next game is on Jan. 18 at home against the Vegas Golden Knights. Meanwhile, the Predators are now 15-22-7 with 37 points, seventh in the Central Divisions. Their next contest is also on Jan. 18 when they host the Minnesota Wild.