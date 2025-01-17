Blackhawks Fall Just Short in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Predators

It has been a while since the Central Divison rivals the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators faced off. They last met in October when the Blackhawks lost 3-2 at home.

Both Chicago and Nashville find themselves in the bottom three of the NHL standings. Still, it’s always a tough matchup for the Hawks, as they were 1-8-1 against the Preds in their last 10 games. Therefore, the Predators were looking to extend their winning streak to two after a big win against the Vegas Golden Knights, and the Blackhawks were hoping the dad’s trip would give them the encouragement they needed to snap their three-game skid. The Predators came out on top with a 3-2 shootout win.

Blackhawks Took First Period, Despite Nashville Lead

Blackhawks were the team to beat to start, as they started strong. Frank Nazar hit the crossbar and was flying high. Then, Ilya Mikheyev took a delay of game penalty. Predators Steven Stamkos scored quickly on the opportunity to put the Preds up 1-0. It was the second shot of the game for them.

Pat Maroon and Michael McCarron got into a fight, and there was no love lost between them, as they got into a scuffle in their last meeting, too. For the Blackhawks, that emotion was needed being down early.

Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones took a high-sticking penalty after clearing the puck in front. Nazar, a standout in the first period (and the game itself), had a short-handed opportunity but was stopped by goaltender Juuse Saros.

After a good battle by Nick Foligno and Lukas Reichel in front of the net, Foligno scored to tie the game. However, it was immediately called off for goaltender interference due to their presence in the crease. The Blackhawks challenged the call, which was upheld, and the Predators went back on the power play, which Chicago killed.

The first period went the Blackhawks way more, despite Nashville’s lead and their three power plays.

Blackhawks Take Lead in Second Period

It seemed like the beginning of the second period was more sloppy and choppy. The Blackhawks’ Alec Martinez took an interference penalty for the Preds’ fourth power play of the game, but it became a four-on-four when Roman Josi took a tripping penalty, but Chicago was unable to convert on their mini power play. The Blackhawks first line of Bedard, Nazar, and Tyler Bertuzzi was strong in this game. Predators defensemen Brady Skjei and Nick Blankenburg mishandled the puck behind the net. Bertuzzi intercepted and made a perfect pass to Connor Bedard, who scored on a perfect shot to tie the game 1-1.

Over a minute later, Martinez added to the Blackhawks’ lead to make it 2-1 after the puck took an odd bounce off the board and Saros mishandled it.

Just like the first period, it seemed like the second period also belonged to the Blackhawks. However, Nashville started turning on the jets towards the end of the second period. It looked as if they were on an extended power play for a bit, as players like Stamkos and Filip Forsberg got some looks but could not convert. The Predators had 16 shots on goal, and the Hawks had seven shots in the period.

Nashville Made Strong Push to Defeat Blackhawks

When the puck dropped in the third period, it was all Nashville. They were pushing. Ryan O’Reilly hit the post, Josi had a chance, and even McCarron had a chance. It was chances galore for them, but goaltender Arvid Soderblom was outstanding.

Bertuzzi had a breakaway that was stopped by Saros. Josi had a chance at the other end. Nazar had a chance afterward, which made for fun back and forth.

The Preds continued their push as they continued to put pucks on Soderblom, from Vinnie Hinostroza to Gustav Nyquist. All but two Nashville players had a shot on goal in the game. And their efforts paid off as Forsberg tied the game 2-2 for his 300th career goal with three minutes left that forced overtime.

Soderblom kept the Blackhawks alive in overtime with some big saves, as the Preds had most of the possession and had 41 shots on goal in the game. But the Predators were a perfect three-for-three in the shootout, with Stamkos getting the final goal to win 3-2.

It was an entertaining game and a fun battle between these division rivals. The Blackhawks had the goaltending and were battling, but the Predators took over when they needed to.