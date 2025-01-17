Jets Soar Past Kraken in Final Moments, Take the 2-1 Win

The Seattle Kraken travelled to the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 16 for the last game of their road trip. The game was tied 1-1 heading into the third. It was ultimately the Jets who took the win, 2-1, at the last possible second.

Game Recap

Five minutes into the first, the Jets earned their first penalty of the night. Logan Stanley was sent to the box for elbowing Jared McCann. On their first power play, the Kraken were unable to take advantage. Two minutes after their extra man advantage, the Kraken scored their first goal of the night. Jaden Schwartz skated up with the puck from the Kraken zone. He sent a pass to Kappo Kakko from the other side of the ice where he caught it at the blue line. He drove the puck up towards the net with Matty Beniers. In front of the net, he passed to Beniers. He tipped the puck into the back of the net to open the scoring for both teams. As the period came to a close, the visitors were the only team up on the scoreboard.

Halfway into the second, Jamie Oleksiak headed to the box on an interference call. The Jets had the extra man on the ice, and they made quick work of taking advantage of this. Josh Morrissey got control of the puck from the blue line. He passed to Kyle Connor. He took a shot from the face off circle that was kicked out by Joey Daccord. Mark Scheifele was able to recover the rebound and score the first goal of the night for the home team. With seven minutes left on the clock, the Jets received another man advantage. Mitchell Stephens was sent to the box for high-sticking Gabriel Vilardi. This time, the best power play team in the league did not get to demonstrate why they are the best. The period ended with a score of 1-1. Both teams were going to need to be on their A-game heading into the third.

Dylan DeMelo, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With plenty of back and forth through the third, it appeared as though the game would have to go into overtime. With 27 seconds left on the clock, the Jets changed that. Nikolaj Ehlers was able to gain control of the puck as Adam Larsson tried to get it out of the Kraken zone. Ehlers made a quick 180 and saw Dylan DeMelo alone towards the front of the net. With a pass to him, DeMelo made a quick shot at the net. He found his target and was able to put the puck into the back of the net, securing the win for the Jets.

Next Games

The Jets look to continue their three-game win streak when they host the Calgary Flames on Jan. 18. The Kraken will be back in their home territory on Saturday as well when they host the Los Angeles Kings.