Jarvis & Kochetkov Help Hurricanes Complete Season Sweep of the Golden Knights

The Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, Jan 17. took on the Vegas Golden Knights for the second and final time for the 2024-25 regular season. Their last matchup on Nov. 11 in Las Vegas saw the Hurricanes win 5-2 after multipoint nights from Jordan Staal, Eric Robinson, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Jaccob Slavin. However, the Golden Knights looked to even up the season series before these two potentially meet up in the Stanley Cup Final. For the home team, they were looking for the regular season sweep. As the final horn sounded, the Hurricanes completed the regular season sweep with a 3-2 victory.

Game Recap

The first period was scoreless, however, Pyotr Kochetkov was the best player for the Hurricanes as he stopped all 14 Golden Knights shots. The away side had two power plays, but the Hurricanes killed off both. Carolina had a power play of their own but nothing came of it. After 20 minutes of play, it seemed to be a Golden Knights period, as the visitors led in shots on goal (SOG) 14-7.

We saw our first goal of the game 4:22 into the second period as Tomas Hertl lifted the puck over Kochetkov’s shoulder on the backhand following a costly Hurricanes turnover. However, that did not deter the home side as they outshot the visitors 13-8 in the middle frame. Furthermore, the Hurricanes were able to tie the game up at 11:57 after Seth Jarvis picked up the loose change in front of the Vegas net to make it 1-1. The goal came after Adin Hill stopped an initial Jordan Martinook shot. Before the tying goal, Kochetkov had to come up with a game-changing save after Keegan Kolesar was given a penalty shot. That save kept the Hurricanes within one, which ultimately made a difference as it was now tied after 40 minutes.

Vegas led in SOG 21-20 after two periods.

Pyotr Kochetkov, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The third period saw three goals between the two sides. It was started by Jackson Blake who notched his 10th of the season, 46 seconds into the final frame. It came after the puck went off of former Hurricanes player Noah Hanifin. They don’t ask how, they ask how many. Jarvis was not finished as he scored his second of the game and 15th of the season to give the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead. His goal blew the roof off the Lenovo Center as he and Staal celebrated together with the Winnipeg native jumping into the latter’s arms.

Vegas, however, did score one on the power play after a shot from the blue line by Shea Theodore got past Kochtkov. Thankfully for the Hurricanes, that was the last goal of the game as the home side held on to win 3-2 and complete the regular season sweep. Kochetkov ended the night by stopping 29 of the Golden Knights’ 31 shots and Jarvis had two goals in the game.

The win was the Hurricanes’ 27th of the season.

The NHL Does Not Stop

The Hurricanes (27-16-3) go on the road for a two-game road trip, a back-to-back, against the Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-3) on Monday, Jan. 20 followed by the Dallas Stars (28-15-1) on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Meanwhile the Golden Knights’ (29-13-3) next game is on the road against the Blackhawks as well, however, it is on Sunday, Jan. 18 for the second half of their own back-to-back set.