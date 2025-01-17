Rangers Come From Behind to Beat Utah 5-3

We saw the Utah Hockey Club host the New York Rangers at the Delta Center on Thursday night in a matchup where we could expect some fireworks after Utah beat the Rangers in a 6-5 overtime thriller in October.

Game Recap

It did not take long for the show to start once the puck dropped. Utah wasted no time opening the scoring, getting a goal from Matias Maccelli one minute into the game. However, Utah’s early lead would not last long as Artemi Panarin responded for the Rangers and tied the game at one just two minutes after Utah opened the scoring.

Halfway through the first, Utah would regain the lead on Maccelli’s second goal of the game. Arthur Kaliyev scored the final goal of the first period for the Rangers. This goal tied the game 2-2 and closed out a first frame that Utah dominated, outshooting the Rangers 15-8.

Utah continued to apply pressure early in the second period. They regained the lead less than a minute into the period on a powerplay goal from Logan Cooley. This was the only marker of the second, and Utah would carry the 3-2 lead into the third period. The second was a much lower event period, with these two teams only combining for 11 scoring chances and three high-danger chances, compared to the first, where there were 19 scoring chances and seven high-danger chances.

Then, in the third, we would see another goal scored in the first minute of the period. Reilly Smith tied the game for the Rangers 30 seconds in while shorthanded. Nine minutes later, the Rangers would take their first lead on a goal from Chris Kreider to take a 4-3 lead with 10 minutes left to play.

The Rangers would close out a 5-3 win, with Panarin adding an empty netter with less than a minute remaining, his second goal. After being dominated in the first period, the Rangers held Utah to just 15 scoring chances and two high-danger chances in the final 40 minutes.

With the win, the Rangers have won four of their last six games. They could find themselves right back in playoff contention if they continue streaking. Especially considering they can steal points off the Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in their next three games.