Alex Turcotte’s 3-Point Night Leads Kings to 5-1 Win Over the Canucks

The Los Angeles Kings snapped their brief two-game losing streak on Thursday, thanks to a strong first period where they jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the game was 10 minutes old. Alex Turcotte had the first multi-goal game of his NHL career and a three-point night to lead the way as the Kings ended up winning 5-1 over the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks, meanwhile, dropped their second straight after beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-0 on Saturday, and have now been outscored 11-2 in their past two games.

Game Recap

After getting shut out by the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, it took only 51 seconds for the Kings to get back on the scoreboard with Alex Turcotte potting his sixth on a 2-on-1 with Adrian Kempe. Picking up a loose puck off a turnover by Filip Hronek, he dashed down the right side and passed it to Turcotte who chipped it over the right pad of Thatcher Demko. Then, at 9:18, it was Turcotte again, this time roofing it over the Canucks goaltender after Kevin Fiala’s wrist shot was stopped. Finally, to cap off his three-point first period, he returned the favor with an assist, making a perfect behind-the-back pass to Kempe who made a quick deke around Demko for his 21st.

Alex Turcotte, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Canucks had two power plays after the Kings opened the scoring, but had zero shots on goal. They ended the period up 7-6 on the shot clock, but another slow start like they had in their 6-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday had them trailing again 3-0 heading into the second.

Quinn Hughes gave the Rogers Arena faithful some hope towards the end of the middle frame by hitting the back of the net with a hard wrist shot through traffic at 4-on-4, but Fiala quickly destroyed it 1:06 later when the Canucks got confused after the aforementioned 4-on-4 concluded. J.T. Miller inexplicably dumped the puck into the corner and went in on the forecheck, forgetting that his team was on the penalty kill, not at even strength. That turned into another odd-man rush the other way where Fiala scored his 15th to keep the Kings’ lead at three going into the third.

The Canucks could not mount a comeback in the third period against the stingy Kings, despite being gifted their fifth power play early on. Warren Foegele added insult to injury with his 12th later in the period, and the Kings walked away with a 5-1 win to even the season series at one after the Canucks beat them 4-2 in November at Crypto.com Arena.

Darcy Kuemper allowed one goal or fewer in his fifth straight start, making 20 saves on 21 shots, and increased his record to 13-3-5. Demko, meanwhile, just like Kevin Lankinen against the Jets, had a night to forget with only 16 saves on 21 shots and fell to 2-3-2.

What’s Next for the Canucks & Kings?

The Canucks continue their short homestand with a matchup against another division rival in the Oilers as part of Hockey Day in Canada on Saturday. The Kings also play on Saturday, closing their five-game road trip in Seattle against the Kraken.