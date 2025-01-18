Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Lightning – 1/18/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (21-19-4) at LIGHTNING (24-16-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNSUN
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Ville Husso
Scratched: William Lagesson
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Alex Lyon (upper body), Tyler Motte (upper body)
Status report
Motte, a forward, will not be available for the remainder of the four-game road trip after leaving in the second period of a 6-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … Lyon, a goalie who has missed four games, could be activated from injured reserve as early as Sunday.
Latest for THW:
- Blue Jackets Pay Tribute to Ohio & Columbus With Stadium Series Jersey
- Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Panthers – 1/16/25
- Sharks End Red Wings’ 7-Game Win Streak With 6-3 Victory
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nick Paul
Mitchell Chaffee — Conor Geekie — Cam Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Max Crozier
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: None
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body); Erik Cernak (lower body)
Status report
Cernak, a defenseman, is day-to-day after leaving in the first period of a 4-3 shootout win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. … McDonagh did not participate in the Lightning morning skate Saturday for maintenance, but will play.
Latest for THW:
- Lightning Mid-Season Report Cards: Third-Line Forwards
- Hedman Sets Lightning Franchise Mark in Shootout Victory Over Ducks
- Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Lightning – 1/16/25