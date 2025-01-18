Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Lightning – 1/18/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNSUN

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren

Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Ville Husso

Scratched: William Lagesson

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Alex Lyon (upper body), Tyler Motte (upper body)

Status report

Motte, a forward, will not be available for the remainder of the four-game road trip after leaving in the second period of a 6-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … Lyon, a goalie who has missed four games, could be activated from injured reserve as early as Sunday.

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nick Paul

Mitchell Chaffee — Conor Geekie — Cam Atkinson

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Max Crozier

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: None

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body); Erik Cernak (lower body)

Status report

Cernak, a defenseman, is day-to-day after leaving in the first period of a 4-3 shootout win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. … McDonagh did not participate in the Lightning morning skate Saturday for maintenance, but will play.

