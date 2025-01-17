Hedman Sets Lightning Franchise Mark in Shootout Victory Over Ducks

Victor Hedman set a Lightning franchise mark for assists with his 600th as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a shootout.

Troy Terry got the Ducks on the board with a first-period goal. The Lightning tied the game later in the period on an Anthony Cirelli power-play goal. Hedman picked up the assist and became the first player in Lightning franchise history to reach the milestone.

The Lightning took the lead on a Jake Guentzel goal on the man advantage in the second period. Nikita Kucherov assisted on the play with his 25th power-play point, which is currently the most in the NHL. He also leads the league in multi-point games.

Midway through the second period, the Ducks got a goal from Leo Carlsson, whose goal evened the score.

Brayden Point scored with just under five minutes left in the second period. The goal was initially waved off, but upon review, it was determined the puck crossed the goal line before Ducks’ defenseman Olen Zellweger redirected it out of the net.

Robby Fabbri tied the score midway through the third period when he redirected a shot past Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. Pavel Mintyukov, skating in his 100th NHL game, recorded an assist for his 38th career point and surpassed Hampus Lindholm for the most points by a Ducks blueliner in their first 100 NHL career games.

After a scoreless overtime, Guentzel scored the only goal in the shootout to give the Lightning the victory.