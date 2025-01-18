Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Jets – 1/18/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (21-16-7) at JETS (31-12-3)
7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Rory Kerins — Yegor Sharangovich — Jakob Pelletier
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie
Injured: Connor Zary (knee)
Status report
Flames coach Ryan Huska said Saturday there would be lineup changes but would not divulge specifics; Calgary had dressed the same lineup the previous three games.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter — Rasmus Kupari — Cole Perfetti
Dominic Toninato — David Gustafsson — Morgan Barron
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Ville Heinola
Injured: Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Status report
The Jets held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Miller is expected to return after missing five games with a fractured larynx. … Fleury, a defenseman who has missed 10 games, skated with the team for the first time Saturday, in a regular jersey. … Comrie will make his first start since making 21 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 10.
