Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Predators – 1/18/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Nashville Predators tonight at Bridgestone Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (27-14-4) at PREDATORS (15-22-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNSO
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Liam Ohgren — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Jakub Lauko
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill — David Jiricek
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Travis Dermott, Dylan Ferguson
Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body)
Status report
Faber and Lauko each will return; Faber has missed four games with an upper-body injury and Lauko has missed 15 games, also with an upper-body injury. … Ferguson, a goalie, was recalled under emergency conditions from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday because Gustavsson wasn’t feeling well; Gustavsson could still dress as the backup Saturday.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist — Ryan O’Reilly — Vinnie Hinostroza
Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Zachary L’Heureux
Mark Jankowski — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons
Roman Josi — Justin Barron
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Kieffer Bellows, Spencer Stastney
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)
Status report
Wilsby participated in the Predators morning skate Saturday and will be a game-time decision; the defenseman has missed seven straight games.
