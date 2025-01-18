Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Predators – 1/18/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Nashville Predators tonight at Bridgestone Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (27-14-4) at PREDATORS (15-22-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNSO

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Liam Ohgren — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin

Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Jakub Lauko

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm — Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill — David Jiricek

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Travis Dermott, Dylan Ferguson

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body)

Status report

Faber and Lauko each will return; Faber has missed four games with an upper-body injury and Lauko has missed 15 games, also with an upper-body injury. … Ferguson, a goalie, was recalled under emergency conditions from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday because Gustavsson wasn’t feeling well; Gustavsson could still dress as the backup Saturday.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault

Gustav Nyquist — Ryan O’Reilly — Vinnie Hinostroza

Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Zachary L’Heureux

Mark Jankowski — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons

Roman Josi — Justin Barron

Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Kieffer Bellows, Spencer Stastney

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)

Status report

Wilsby participated in the Predators morning skate Saturday and will be a game-time decision; the defenseman has missed seven straight games.

