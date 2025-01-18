Flames & Avalanche Match Up for Blockbuster Trade Involving Kadri

The Calgary Flames are in a playoff spot past the midway point of the 2024-25 season, but even the most optimistic portion of their fan base would tell you they aren’t true contenders. The Flames are in the midst of a retooling stage, and were expected to struggle this season.

While the Flames are a young team, they have some valuable veterans on their roster, perhaps none more so than Nazem Kadri. The 34-year-old still has plenty of game left, proven by his 75-point campaign a season ago. Many teams in the NHL would love to add him, perhaps none more so than the Colorado Avalanche.

Kadri played an integral role in the Avalanche hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2022. He not only registered a career-high 87 points in 2021-22, but went on to record seven goals and 15 points in 16 playoff outings. The Avs would have loved to keep him around, but didn’t have the cap space to match the seven-year, $49 million deal he was given by the Flames. Now, however, they have the room to make it work.

Avalanche Have Piece Flames Value

The Flames are continuing to search around for a centreman who lines up with their competitive window. While they would prefer that centreman to be a right-hand shot, they’re quickly learning that those players don’t grow on trees. At this point, any young and talented centre who is available has to be on their radar, and the Avalanche have a very intriguing one.

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Casey Mittelstadt is a very skilled centreman who the Avalanche acquired from the Buffalo Sabres during the 2023-24 season. He was brought in to play on their second line, and seemed to be a good fit in the early going. He managed 10 points in 18 regular season games with the Avs, and put up an even better nine points in 11 playoff games. He looked to be the player the Avalanche couldn’t seem to find since Kadri had departed.

Lately, things haven’t been going as well for Mittelstadt, who has been just okay offensively with 26 points through 46 games. His defensive play has been the ugliest part, and has reportedly drawn the ire of head coach Jared Bednar, who has cut his ice time dramatically in recent months. Avs reporter Adrian Dater took to X on Thursday to say that the team is considering moving on from him.

“Mikko Rantanen starting at 2C tonight is a signal about something I’ve been hearing more lately,” Dater wrote. “That Casey Mittelstadt might find himself on the trade block by the deadline. Lots of unhappiness from Bednar over his play lately.”

Casey Mittelstadt, Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Despite Mittelstadt’s struggles this season, he is a solid centre who can put up big numbers. He had a career-high 59 in 2022-23 with the Sabres, and was up to 47 in 62 games with them last season before being traded. He is just 26 years old, which fits him into the Flames’ timeline, and is locked up through 2026-27 on a deal that pays him $5.75 million.

Flames Get Younger and Open Up Space

As good as Kadri has been for the Flames in the three seasons since he signed, his contract is one that they should be looking to move out while it still has value. His game hasn’t shown any points of decline yet, but he’s at the age where many players have already begun to slow down. That’s a troubling sign given that he is locked up through 2028-29 with a $7 million cap hit.

Kadri does have a full no-movement clause, and may very well be happy in Calgary. That said, he is already very familiar with the Avalanche organization, and they give him a much better chance at winning a second Stanley Cup than the Flames do. This is a move that makes plenty of sense for both sides, and should be explored ahead of the trade deadline.