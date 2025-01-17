Flames Need to Give Dustin Wolf the Bulk of Starts Moving Forward

Before the 2024-25 season began, there was concern among Calgary Flames fans as to how their goaltending would fare. While it was widely assumed the young and upcoming Dustin Wolf would earn a spot on the team, there were questions about how he would perform without the safety blanket Jacob Markstrom would have provided.

Though Markstrom hasn’t been around to provide support to Wolf, it hasn’t been an issue whatsoever to date. The 23-year-old isn’t just surviving, but thriving this season. In the eyes of many Flames fans, he is the frontrunner for the Calder Trophy, and it’s clear that he’s the team’s future in net going forward. In fact, many already believe that he should be serving as the clear-cut number one.

Wolf Outperforming Vladar

The Flames have spent the first half of the 2024-25 season rotating between Wolf and Dan Vladar. Wolf has the edge ever so slightly, as he’s started 23 games to Vladar’s 20. It’s been a nearly even 50/50 split to this point, and while the plan made sense entering the season, it may be time to hand the keys to Wolf.

Wolf has been extraordinary this season, compiling a 15-6-2 record through his 23 starts while posting a 2.50 goals-against average (GAA) along with a .916 save percentage (SV%). It’s quickly become clear that he was more than ready for what is his first true NHL opportunity. The numbers may not be quite as dominant as we saw from him in the American Hockey League (AHL) over the past three seasons, but he looks to be well on his way.

As for Vladar, things haven’t been going quite as swimmingly. The 27-year-old’s stats are far less impressive from every standpoint, as he has a 3.03 GAA along with a .889 SV% and a disappointing 6-9-5 record. He doesn’t seem to get as much run support meaning he’s not entirely to blame, but it’s a results business, and he’s well behind Wolf on that front.

Flames in the Playoff Hunt

Thanks in large part to Wolf’s play, the Flames currently sit in a wild card spot in the Western Conference. At this point, they may as well push for the playoffs, and it’s quite clear which goalie gives them the better opportunity to get to the dance.

For whatever reason, this team seems to have more jump in their step when Wolf is in the net. Some of that comes from the fact that Vladar has been forced to play the second half of all back-to-backs this season, but it appears that this group has more confidence in their game with Wolf between the pipes.

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Vladar’s lack of success in the win column is a big part of the reason why the Flames are just barely clinging on to a playoff spot. There is a true argument to be made that if Wolf had been the clear-cut number one from the beginning of the season, they would have a much better grip on a wild card spot, if not even in a top-three position in the Pacific Division.

The Flames’ plan with this 50-50 tandem was to ensure Wolf didn’t get fatigued or have his confidence drop early into his NHL career. With half a season under his belt, however, it’s clear that he is more than ready for the bright lights. The remainder of the way, the Flames would be far better off giving him several starts in a row moving forward, going to Vladar almost only in back-to-back situations, or perhaps against weaker opponents.

The next step for Wolf will be to show he can remain at his best as the stakes get higher. What better way to test that out than to use him heavily down the stretch while his team somehow remains in a playoff spot halfway through the 2024-25 season?