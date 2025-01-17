3 Takeaways From the Devils’ 4-3 OT Loss to the Maple Leafs

The New Jersey Devils had a quick one-game travel break in between some home games. They visited the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 16. Despite their best efforts, it was the Maple Leafs who were able to take home the victory 4-3 in overtime.

Maple Leafs Outplayed the Devils

Despite the Devils’ decent scoring chances, it is clear that the Maple Leafs outplayed them. Toronto took 41 shots on goal compared to New Jersey’s 24. The Maple Leafs had stronger puck control, keeping it in their scoring zone to take these chances.

The Devils began to outpace the home team in goals, but then Toronto was able to bring it back. Nico Hischier was able to score both goals to bring New Jersey ahead of Toronto, within two minutes of their first two goals. It was ultimately Toronto who had more chances to put the puck into the back of the net, resulting in their extra goal.

Contributing to this is also the faceoff percentage. The Maple Leafs won 52.2% of the faceoffs, whereas the Devils only won 47.8%. This extra 4.4% is a big deal when it comes to scoring chances. It allowed the home team to have better puck control, and more of it too. As the two teams battled it out at Scotiabank Arena, it was clear the Maple Leafs had better use of their time on the ice.

2 Power Play Goals From Hischier Put Them On Top

As mentioned above, Hischier scored both goals to put the Devils ahead of the Maple Leafs. Both came when the Maple Leafs were down a man on the ice and two minutes after Toronto scored their game-tying goals.

Jack Hughes, from behind the net, had possession of the puck as two Maple Leafs tried to take it away from him. He was able to win the battle and pass to Jesper Bratt. He sent a pass along the boards where Hischier was able to retrieve it. From the left faceoff circle, he took a shot and scored the second goal of the night for New Jersey.

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Once again, Hughes was in the mix for the second goal. This time he took a shot from the left faceoff circle that was blocked. Timo Meier and Hischier were in front of the net. Meier was able to recover the blocked puck and pass to Hischier. He was able to make a quick shot once he received the pass. The puck went into the net as Hischier hit the ice.

These two goals were huge for New Jersey as they were able to keep them in the game. Both on the power play and coming from the same player, it was a big night for Hischier. Unfortunately, the Maple Leafs were able to tie it toward the end of the third period which resulted in their win. If it weren’t for Hischier’s two goals, the game wouldn’t have been as close for the Devils and they would not have gotten their overtime point.

Fourth Game in a Row That Ended in OT

Out of the past four games the Devils played, they ended up going to overtime. Out of the four, they only came out with one overall win. These overtime games are a win in and of themselves. Since the game went into overtime, the Devils were able to at least make sure that they secured a point at the end of regulation time. They were only able to win one of them, so that is an additional two points on top of the three that they earned from the overtime losses.

As of the current standings, the Washington Capitals are above the Devils for the playoff rankings. Washington sits at a total of 65 points while the Devils have 58. The Carolina Hurricanes are not far behind the Devils with a total of 55 points. In earning the additional five points in the last four games, the Devils have been able to keep the Hurricanes at bay.

The season is slightly past the halfway point. Everyone is vying for their chance at the playoffs. It is at that point where every team needs every point they can get. At least the Devils are acquiring some due to bringing games to overtime.

Back Home

The Devils will be back home on Jan. 18. They’ll be looking for a strong two points when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.