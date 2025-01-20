Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Blackhawks – 1/20/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (27-16-3) at BLACKHAWKS (15-28-3)

8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN, TVAS-D

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Juha Jaaska — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), William Carrier (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Andersen is expected to play for the first time since Oct. 26 because of a knee injury that required surgery Nov. 22. It would be his 500th NHL game.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Frank Nazar

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach — Lukas Reichel — Nick Foligno

Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Philipp Kurashev

Alec Martinez — Seth Jones

Alec Vlasic — Louis Crevier

TJ Brodie — Wyatt Kaiser

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Nolan Allan

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin), Craig Smith (back), Patrick Maroon (back)

Status report

Maroon did not take part in the morning skate; the forward is considered day to day. Kurashev will replace him after being scratched the previous four games.

