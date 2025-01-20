Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Blackhawks – 1/20/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (27-16-3) at BLACKHAWKS (15-28-3)
8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN, TVAS-D
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Juha Jaaska — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), William Carrier (lower body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Andersen is expected to play for the first time since Oct. 26 because of a knee injury that required surgery Nov. 22. It would be his 500th NHL game.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Frank Nazar
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Lukas Reichel — Nick Foligno
Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Philipp Kurashev
Alec Martinez — Seth Jones
Alec Vlasic — Louis Crevier
TJ Brodie — Wyatt Kaiser
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Nolan Allan
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin), Craig Smith (back), Patrick Maroon (back)
Status report
Maroon did not take part in the morning skate; the forward is considered day to day. Kurashev will replace him after being scratched the previous four games.
